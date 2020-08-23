DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2020

India’s virus caseload tops 3 million as disease moves south

AP 23 Aug 2020

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, India. — AP
India’s coronavirus caseload topped three million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south.

Health authorities reported 69,239 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940.

Read: Modi says India set to mass produce Covid-19 vaccine when scientists give go-ahead

Cases have levelled off in India’s two largest cities, with serological surveys showing widespread prevalence among the residents of the capital, New Delhi, and financial centre Mumbai.

New hot spots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India’s north, and in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 56,706 fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

Coronavirus
World

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Aug 23, 2020 01:30pm
Prevention is better than cure. India set a target of 1 million testing per day.
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Aug 23, 2020 01:51pm
Well done Modi!
Recommend 0

