Punjab DCs asked to check crops stubble burning

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed all deputy commissioners in Punjab to ensure a ban on burning of crops stubble to control smog in the upcoming winter season.

In case any violation is committed within a district, the deputy commissioner concerned will bear the burden of the responsibility for that and apart from administrative action, he/she will be held responsible for contempt of this court’s order, states a written order issued by Justice Shahid Karim in the previous hearing in a public interest petition on environmental and water issues.

Besides the direction to DCs, the judge also directed the agricultural secretary to convene a meeting and take measures for strict compliance with steps necessary to control smog.

The judge observed that burning of crops stubble was a major cause of smog in winter.

Justice Karim further ordered the environmental protection department to ask the home department in writing for imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the stubble burning in the province.

A water commission constituted by the court was also instructed to hold a meeting at least once in a week to oversee the entire issue.

A law officer had told the court that a water tank was being constructed on Lawrence Road with the active intervention of the high court and efforts were being put in by the water commission.

The judge also issued a direction to the water commission to ensure that the steel melting units install certain instruments, within a period of 90 days, so that pollution could be curtailed.

Haroon Farooq had filed the petition on different environmental issues, including use of plastic bags, wastage of drinking water and air pollution.

The court will resume hearing in the first week of September.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2020