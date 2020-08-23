DAWN.COM

August 23, 2020

PM briefed about initiatives of Strategic Plans Division

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
Updated 23 Aug 2020

Director General, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was briefed about the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), which administers the country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The Prime Minister Office said: “Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad.”

It said Mr Khan was briefed about the “initiatives of Strategic Plans Division”.

“Prime Minister appreciated the role and contribution of SPD,” it added.

This was, at least, the first officially announced briefing for the prime minister on SPD since he assumed office two years ago.

The SPD, established in 2001, serves as the secretariat of the National Command Authority (NCA) which oversees research, development, production and deployment of nuclear weapons. The SPD executes policies of the NCA.

Gen Manj, who took over as director general of the SPD last November, also serves as NCA secretary.

A meeting of the NCA was reportedly convened during the post-Pulwama standoff with India, but no statement on the session was issued.

That was the only NCA meeting to have so far taken place during the PTI government’s two years.

It is believed that another meeting of the NCA was being convened.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2020

