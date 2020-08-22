Rescue efforts ongoing as rain continues in Karachi for second day

Rescue workers laboured to assist residents stuck in rain-accumulated water and clear blockages as the fifth spell of the monsoon season continued for the second day in Karachi on Saturday.

Edhi volunteers used boats to rescue people stranded in different areas after Friday's heavy rains as their operation continued late into the night and on Saturday.

Pakistan Army soldiers also took part in the rescue work, helping residents wade through rainwater and removing obstructions in flooded areas. No deaths were immediately reported on Saturday.

According to the Met department, a maximum 16.5 millimetres of rain was recorded in Sujrani Town until 8pm, followed by Gulshan-i-Hadeed (17mm), Saddar (12mm), North Karachi (9.6mm), Keamari (8mm), Jinnah Terminal (7mm), PAF Faisal Base (5mm), Karachi-MOS (3mm), Saadi Town (2.4mm), PAF Masroor Base (2mm), University Road/Jauhar (1.4mm) and NazimaTbad (1mm).

A man collects his household items in his flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 22. — AFP

Meanwhile, a meeting of the coordination committee of the federal and Sindh governments regarding Karachi's situation was held to review efforts to clean the city's stormwater drains. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other provincial ministers, chairman Pakistan Metrological Department, federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Aminul Haq, secretary planning and chairman National Disaster Management Authority.

The meeting decided to remove encroachments in order to clear blockages in the nullahs, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who attended the meeting, said in a statement.

He said work to remove encroachments where no people are residing will begin from Monday while arrangements will be made to move people living in illegal settlements on drains.

On Friday, at least seven people were killed, four of them drowned, in rain-related incidents across the metropolis as the latest monsoon spell struck the city.

A Met official told Dawn the current wet spell was likely to stay till Monday with chances of moderate to heavy rains in different parts of the city.