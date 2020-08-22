DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2020

England's Crawley hits double century as Pakistan wilt in third Test

AFPUpdated 23 Aug 2020

Email

England's Zak Crawley celebrates scoring 200 runs during the second day of the third Test between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday. — AP
England's Zak Crawley celebrates scoring 200 runs during the second day of the third Test between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday. — AP
England's Jos Buttler, left, raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the second day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. — AP
England's Jos Buttler, left, raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the second day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. — AP

Zak Crawley converted his maiden Test hundred into a superb innings of 267 and shared a record-breaking stand with Jos Buttler as England piled on the runs against Pakistan in their series finale at Southampton on Saturday.

Crawley and Buttler, who made 152, shared a stand of 359 that powered England to 583-8 declared on the second day of the third Test.

It was England's highest Test total since their 589-8 declared against Pakistan at Old Trafford four years ago.

Three of Pakistan's frontline bowlers conceded over 100 runs each, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-173 from 39 overs) and teenage paceman Naseem Shah (1-109 in 27) both going for more than four an over.

England, 1-0 up in the three-match contest and looking for a first series win over Pakistan in a decade, had 13 overs in which to make inroads into the tourists' top order before stumps if the light held.

Crawley's innings was the seventh-highest maiden hundred in 143 years of Test-match cricket and the 10th highest individual score by any England batsman.

His partnership with Buttler was also a new England fifth-wicket record in Tests, surpassing the 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in February 1973.

One of the few false shots of his innings saw Crawley, 186 not out at lunch, go to 200 when he edged a four past second slip off Naseem — his 25th boundary in 331 balls.

The 22-year-old Crawley was the seventh England batsman to turn his maiden Test hundred into a double century and the first since Rob Key against the West Indies at Lord's in 2004.

Earlier, Buttler completed just the second hundred of his 47-match Test career and first as a wicketkeeper.

Crawley, advancing down the pitch, lofted Yasir over long-off for six before a clipped boundary off paceman Mohammad Abbas saw him to 250.

Crawley falls to Shafiq

But his near 10-hour innings ended when he was stumped down the legside by Mohammad Rizwan off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq. Crawley faced 393 balls, hitting 34 fours and one six.

Together with Buttler, he had taken England from 127-4 to 486-5.

World Cup-winner Buttler, best known as a batsman for his skills in a run chase, saw his seven-and-a-half-hour innings end in tame fashion when he chipped a gentle return catch to Fawad Alam, another occasional spinner.

Chris Woakes made a brisk 40 as Pakistan became increasingly ragged in the field before England captain Joe Root eventually called a halt.

England resumed on Saturday in a commanding position at 332-4.

Crawley was 171 not out, after posting a maiden century at this level in his eighth Test on Friday, with Buttler unbeaten on 87.

Buttler, whose 75 at Old Trafford helped England to a three-wicket win in the first Test, had moved into the 90s by the time of the first of two rain breaks that halted play for nearly two hours in total.

It took Crawley 25 balls to add to his overnight score but he did so with a stylish flick for four through midwicket off left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi.

Buttler was on 99 when, after Rizwan came up to the stumps, he was given out caught behind off Abbas.

Buttler immediately reviewed umpire Richard Illingworth's decision and replays showed the ball had missed the bat.

Next ball, Buttler punched Abbas through point to complete a 189-ball hundred with 10 fours and two sixes.

It was just the 29-year-old's second Test century in 47 Tests following his 106 against India at Nottingham two years ago.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 22, 2020 07:21pm
Our bowling is inexperienced. English batting is also new to test cricket. They performed better against our bowling, that is why they are one up in the series and going to make it two zero.
Recommend 0
Tron
Aug 22, 2020 07:22pm
England 1st innings 536 for 8 dexlared Pakistan 1st innings 329 all out Pakistan 2nd innings 173 all out
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 22, 2020 07:23pm
It is not an easy pitch for batting. It will be altogether changed when Pakistan will start batting.
Recommend 0
Rizman
Aug 22, 2020 07:25pm
C grade team at work
Recommend 0
Mahoom Khan
Aug 22, 2020 07:26pm
Not going good.
Recommend 0
Neil
Aug 22, 2020 07:27pm
Im Big fan of Pakistan bowling attack. But this bowling attack is totally lack of discipline even it's inexperienced. Main question have to raise against the selection committee.
Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 22, 2020 07:29pm
Game, set and match for the Test series. over to T20.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 22, 2020 07:30pm
Crawely reminds me of Zaheer Abbas of 1971 at Edgbeston.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 22, 2020 07:42pm
Congratulations, Jos Buttler !
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Aug 22, 2020 07:43pm
World class bowling exposed. Let's see world class batting now.
Recommend 0
Joe
Aug 22, 2020 07:54pm
We will bounce back
Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 22, 2020 08:02pm
No need to worry, Misbah is satisfied with the team’s performance.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 22, 2020 08:08pm
@Rizman, incorrect. Pakistan dont play enough test cricket. Pitch is made for batting.
Recommend 0
Srini
Aug 22, 2020 08:19pm
Pakistan bowling is getting ground black into the ground!
Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Aug 22, 2020 08:52pm
What a massacre of Pakistani bowling !!! Fire Bowling Coaches.
Recommend 0
Reviewer
Aug 22, 2020 09:11pm
Whom do British Pakistanis support?
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Aug 22, 2020 09:23pm
Pakistan team is adding to insult.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 22, 2020 09:35pm
The aggressive start of the inning by England was a clear sign to win and not loose
Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 22, 2020 09:37pm
@Tron, Don’t be so sure.The wicket is not helping the bowlers and if the Pakistani batsmen play carefully, they could save this match.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 22, 2020 09:39pm
As on now advantage England side.
Recommend 0
Sujoy Mitra
Aug 22, 2020 09:42pm
Fawad Alam has a test wicket before he scored a test run!
Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 22, 2020 09:43pm
Whatta bowler Fawad is... he removed Butler in no time. Lovely player.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 22, 2020 09:44pm
Pakistan's body language is very weak....seems that they have given up...poor and indiscipline bowling....
Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 22, 2020 09:45pm
@Kashif, no home cricket with any top teams. Bring India that’s an achievement.
Recommend 0
Shakil Siddique
Aug 22, 2020 09:47pm
This could very well be the last game of their career for Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam if they don't perform.
Recommend 0
King_Singh
Aug 22, 2020 09:49pm
Rooting for Pakistan, but heartbreaking to see them give up
Recommend 0
Abuismail
Aug 22, 2020 09:49pm
Pakistan will anyway lose this match
Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Aug 22, 2020 09:51pm
Pakistan Test team looks like club cricket.Fast bowler Naseem Shah age is fudged. PCB has to honestly introspect.
Recommend 0
Shashi
Aug 22, 2020 09:52pm
Pakistan is looking at an innings defeat.
Recommend 0
Ahmed_Siddiqui
Aug 22, 2020 09:58pm
Thanks to Waqar Younis, Misbaul-Haq and Mustaq Ahmed. With your support, this Pakistani team has again succeeded to under perform. Not alone, in the test match, but in the whole. series.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 22, 2020 10:22pm
What a player... Yasir Shah gave away 150+ runs. hundred is a hundred any day and every day
Recommend 0
Saleem Kirmani
Aug 22, 2020 10:22pm
@Sujoy Mitra, He has scored 168 on Test Debut as a make shift opener 11 years ago against Sri Lanka on their home ground. He was batting at an average of 41 prior to the duck. The selectors should have persisted with him years ago. It’s too late now for him, on English pitches.
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Aug 22, 2020 10:28pm
Is this the sample of a world class bowling?They are bowling like a village team!The team showed the weakness both bowling and batting equally through the series.See no hope for this test team!
Recommend 0
Ash20
Aug 22, 2020 10:57pm
Nothing new. Rain saved the second test.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 22, 2020 11:09pm
So much for Pakistan's bowling attack. Now for the brittle batting, This match will be over by tomorrow and Misbah and co will continue their incompetent management. We miss you Mickey Arthur.
Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Aug 22, 2020 11:19pm
@Yash, 2 down in 4 overs.
Recommend 0
JND
Aug 22, 2020 11:35pm
@Reviewer, India.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Aug 22, 2020 11:40pm
@Tron, they will not reach 329 and may fold for 250 odd
Recommend 0
Saeed
Aug 22, 2020 11:51pm
@Omveer Singh, That is exposed too!!!!
Recommend 0
Saeed
Aug 22, 2020 11:55pm
@LOUDSPEAKER , same goes for batting.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

22 Aug 2020

New district in Karachi

ON the face of it, the PPP-led Sindh government’s move on Thursday to carve a seventh district out of Karachi ...
22 Aug 2020

Decrepit railway

THE Supreme Court has given the government four weeks to come up with a roadmap to revamp the country’s battered...
22 Aug 2020

Health insurance

ON Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Sehat Insaf Card that will provide health cover of Rs1m to...
21 Aug 2020

Militancy concern

WHEN terrorist organisations splinter, it often bodes well for law-enforcement agencies: such divisions result from...
21 Aug 2020

Different verdicts

TWO different high courts — Sindh and Islamabad — have concurrently given opposing judgements on similar...
21 Aug 2020

The polio battle

DISTURBING reports have yet again surfaced about the manhandling of polio workers in Bhawalnagar and Faisalabad as...