Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 hours in record daily rise since end-April

AFP 22 Aug 2020

A sign reads "Social distance" as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany. — Reuters
The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany topped 2,000 in the past 24 hours, a high not seen since the end of April, health authorities said Saturday.

The RKI disease control institute said it registered 2,034 new cases and seven more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 9,267 and confirmed cases to 232,082.

Read: German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

Daily infection counts have increased sharply in recent days, with authorities suggesting large numbers of returning tourists — some coming from regions with elevated risk of transmission — may be bringing the virus with them.

Other experts have highlighted a big increase in the number of tests being carried out.

“The growth we're presently seeing in the number of cases is troubling,” Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

“We should be worried,” Seibert added, urging the public to act “responsibly” by sticking to infection control measures like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 22, 2020 05:22pm
According to global experts, scholars, academics, doctors, scientists and practitioners of Public heath and healthcare, when people refrain from wearing masks, don't practice social and physical distancing and avoid washing hands at least five times a day thoroughly with soap and running water, this is exactly what happens even in one of the top three highly advanced, industrialized, rich and prosperous countries like the Federal Republic of Germany.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Aug 22, 2020 05:35pm
It’s a home made virus. No one can get rid of this without getting the recipe from the creator.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Aug 22, 2020 06:02pm
Germany must learn from ik how to report numbers low
Recommend 0

