Senators pay tribute to colleague Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: As both houses of parliament on Friday paid glowing tribute to veteran politician of Balochistan Mir Hasil Bizenjo for his principle-based politics, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani called for revival of intra-institutional dialogue initiated by the Senate.

Speaking in the Senate, Mr Rabbani recalled that the then chief justice of Pakistan and the chief of the army staff had come to parliament under the initiative.

“If the federation is to be saved, dialogue is a must and the parliament will have to lead it,” Mr Rabbani said.

He said there was still time that all institutions working under the Constitution discharged their functions while keeping themselves confined to their respective domains.

“Can the federation meet demands of the Constitution and the people of Pakistan while marching towards a fascist system?” he asked and noted that the ruthless pen of history would never forgive the state.

Jamaal-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq said that politics had been commercialised and criminalised while criminals had become politicians. He said political parties had become personal property of politicians.

He eulogised services of Mir Hasil Bizenjo for democracy and internal accountability mechanism Mr Bizenjo had introduced in his National Party.

Paying tribute to Mir Hasil Bizenjo, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said: “He [Mr Bizenjo] was a symbol of progressive politics and history will always remember him for raising his voice for the oppressed people and his struggle for democracy in the country.

“He used to say that he wanted to live the life on his own terms, which he did. He never depended on anything, be it money, religion or his authority. He has left behind a legacy and path for us to follow. Now it is up to us to follow his principles and learn from his life and style of politics based on principles.”

Ms Rehman added: “If he decided on something, he always followed it till the end. He was persistent and worked with his heart in it. It was his existential heart that carried such politics forward.

“I have learnt a lot from him and he always encouraged me to stay firm and never back down. His support towards issues of women was commendable.

“Mr Bizenjo was always a text message away. Everyone had the assurance that he can be depended on as he always stood for the right thing and he always lent us support whenever we needed it,” the PPP senator said.

“He always worked towards his ideology and values. His larger than life personality is an example for everyone to learn from,” she said.

“Mir Hasil Bizenjo has left behind a huge gap in progressive politics. May Allah give his family the fortitude to bear such an irreparable loss. He stood for principles against all odds in our political milieu and this is truly the end of an era,” Ms Rehman said.

Senators from both sides of the aisle paid tribute to Mr Bizenjo and remembered him for his unflinching commitment to democracy, Constitution, rule of law and supremacy of parliament.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the death of Mr Bizenjo was a national tragedy, adding that the NP leader was a courageous person and man who valiantly fought against the disease of cancer till his last breath.

He said Mr Bizenjo left behind the legacy of “commitment to democracy”. He said the late senator always did politics of ideology and had his contribution to taking forward the Gwadar Port project.

Mr Bizenjo opened the dialogue with the alienated Baloch leaders residing outside the country, Mr Sayed recalled.

Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Azam Swati said that despite “ideological differences”, he had a good relationship with Mr Bizenjo. He prayed for the elevation of the rank of Mr Bizenjo in paradise.

Senator Salahuddin Tirmzi said the death of Mr Bizenjo was a tragedy for not only Balochistan but also Pakistan and called the late leader an honest and upright person who never compromised on his principles.

He said Mr Bizenjo always fearlessly voiced his views and practised values of democracy in his own National Party as he firmly believed in intra-party democracy.

Mr Bizenjo was a democratic-minded person and he was able to hold local bodies elections in Balochistan during the tenure of his party’s government in the province, he added.

He said the NP leader was a trustworthy man who never accumulated assets abroad and lived a simple life.

Mr Bizenjo remained a member of the National Assembly in 1990 and 1997 and became senator multiple times and also remained minister for ports and shipping.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti said that Mr Bizenjo had played a vital role in maintaining peace in Balochistan as he was well aware of evil designs of the country’s enemies. He said the NP leader was against the status quo and firmly opposed feudal system in Balochistan.

Senator Barrister Saif said that Mr Bizenjo was a true democratic politician and spent his entire life for supremacy of democracy. The feudal system in Balochistan was a threat to basic rights of people, he added.

Expressing sorrow over the death of Mr Bizenjo, Senator Pir Sabir Shah said the NP leader always promoted the interests of the country and raised voice against dictatorship and worked for strengthening of democratic institutions.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that Mr Bizenjo was a politician with a positive mind who always promoted love and harmony in political parties for the sake of democracy and the country.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said that Mr Bizenjo was like his father who always worked for the welfare of the oppressed people.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2020