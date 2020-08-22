DAWN.COM

Another victim of Indian shelling in AJK dies

Tariq NaqashUpdated 22 Aug 2020

Shahjahan Bibi was critically injured after being hit in the chest by Indian Army’s small arms fire on Wednesday. — AP/File
MUZAFFARABAD: One more female victim of Indian shelling from across the Line of Control died in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), pushing the current year’s death toll to 19, an official said on Friday.

Shahjahan Bibi, 60, wife of Mohammad Siddiq, was critically injured in Haripur Khoi village of Samahni sub-division after being hit in the chest by Indian Army’s small arms fire on Wednesday night, according to Mir Mohammad Abid, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bhimber district.

The victim, he said, was initially admitted to the Divisional Headquarters Hospital, Mirpur, and later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Kharian, in the neighbouring Punjab province.

However, the SSP said, she died during treatment in the CMH late on Thursday night.

The deceased was laid to rest in her native village after Friday prayers, he said.

On Aug 17, a 40 years old woman had died in Kotli district, four days after falling victim to Indian shelling in Goi Kathar village.

The latest fatality has raised the civilian death toll in AJK due to Indian shelling to 19, including 11 women.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2020

Iqbal hussain PHD
Aug 22, 2020 10:20am
bad shot
