Imran approves specialised education project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a project to introduce specialised education in 400 higher secondary schools of the country.

Presiding over a meeting, the prime minister gave his consent to the launch of Science, Technology, Engi­neering and Maths (STEM) project in collaboration with universities in 400 higher secondary schools.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the finance secretary, the Federal Board of Revenue’s chairman and other senior officials.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in the first phase special laboratories for science and technology, engineering and mathematics will be established in 40 schools.

Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through this project.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the country’s development was linked to the promotion of science and technology and directed early finalisation of related projects.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefed the prime minister about the key projects and achievements during the last two years and future plans for the promotion of science and technology.

The prime minister was also informed about the progress on the proposed University for Engineering and Emerging Technology to be set up at the Prime Minister’s House.

The briefing also focused on the project of clean water supply and provision of relevant jobs to youth and women across the country.

Mr Hussain presented a roadmap for increasing production of medical equipment and boosting its exports.

Prime Minister Khan was apprised of a detailed plan to modernise the agriculture sector and enhance its production through the use of modern technology.

He lauded the proposed scientific projects for agriculture sector to boost the country’s exports and stressed on utilising the potential of youth while carrying out projects.

He appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and his ministry in the manufacturing of safety kits, ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former AJK PM meets Imran Khan Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who is also PTI Azad Kashmir chapter president, discussed issues of mutual interest with the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2020