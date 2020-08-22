Compliance with UN curbs against Afghan Taliban ordered

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued ‘a statutory notification’ ordering full compliance with the United Nations’ Security Council sanctions against Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network, according to the document that got public attention on Friday.

The SRO, as it is called in the official lingo, ordered enforcement of assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on the Afghan insurgent group. It was notified by the Foreign Office on Tuesday (Aug 18).

Pakistan, which has always denied any links with Taliban, has in the past said that it is in full compliance with UNSC sanctions against the group.

Section 10 of the SRO explained the purpose of issuance of the new SRO which said “in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the United Nations’ (Security Council) Act, 1948, (XIV of 1948), the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2255 (2015) be fully implemented” with respect to Taliban leaders and affiliated entities listed in the annexure attached to it.

Govt SRO orders compliance with sanctions against Haqqani Network also

It, therefore, called on “all persons” to fully apply the measures given in the order against the listed individuals and entities.

The SRO was issued ahead of the upcoming review of the progress Pakistan has made against terrorist financing and money laundering by the Financial Action Task Force, the global illicit-financing watchdog.

A number of laws have recently been passed by the parliament to meet the FATF requirements for Pakistan’s removal from the ‘grey list’ of countries whose financial systems are considered vulnerable to exploitation because of their weaknesses.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Chaudhri, while responding to a query from Dawn, said: “The SRO issued by Pakistan on 18 August, 2020, only consolidates and documents the previously announced SROs as a procedural measure and does not reflect any change in the Sanctions List or sanction measures.”

He further said that the UN Security Council Taliban Sanctions Committee deals with the sanctions on the Taliban and entities and individuals associated with them.

“Upon any change by the Committee all states including Pakistan implement these Sanctions,” he said, adding that there had lately been no change in this regard.

A similar SRO was issued about Daesh and Al Qaeda ordering travel restrictions, arms embargo and freezing of the funds and other financial resources of individuals and entities associated with these groups, whose list has been attached with the SRO.

