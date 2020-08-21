DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2020

FM Qureshi, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Dawn.com 21 Aug 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Chinese FM Wang Yi on August 21. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Chinese FM Wang Yi on August 21. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart on Friday and discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister is currently in China on a two-day official visit to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, is leading the Pakistani delegation in the strategic dialogue. He is scheduled to return today (August 21), a statement from the Foreign Office on Thursday said.

In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

According to the FO statement, the two sides were to discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues."

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Support for teachers

Support for teachers

The need to adapt to the pandemic will continue to place heavy demands on educators.

Editorial

21 Aug 2020

Militancy concern

WHEN terrorist organisations splinter, it often bodes well for law-enforcement agencies: such divisions result from...
21 Aug 2020

Different verdicts

TWO different high courts — Sindh and Islamabad — have concurrently given opposing judgements on similar...
21 Aug 2020

The polio battle

DISTURBING reports have yet again surfaced about the manhandling of polio workers in Bhawalnagar and Faisalabad as...
20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...