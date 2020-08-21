DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2020

Actress Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor case after 9 years

Tahir Naseer 21 Aug 2020

Email

Rawalpindi trial court says there was no evidence against Atiqa Odho. — Quratulain Khalid/File
Rawalpindi trial court says there was no evidence against Atiqa Odho. — Quratulain Khalid/File

A Rawalpindi civil court on Friday acquitted actress Atiqa Odho in a nine-year-old case in which she was accused of carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage at an airport.

The court, in its verdict, said that there was no evidence against Odho. The verdict was announced by Rawalipindi's judicial magistrate Yasir Chaudhry.

The case was remanded to the trial court in 2018 by the Supreme Court. The actress in 2017 had appealed the top court to intervene, saying that all trial courts had rejected her application for acquittal on the grounds that the trial was not over and the matter would be decided after closing of the evidence of the accused in the defence.

In 2011, Odho was detained by the Airport Security Force at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport for allegedly carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage. She was released shortly after the intervention of some ‘influential figures’ in the matter.

Then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of her release and ordered authorities to lodge a first information report of the incident.

Odho's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar had argued that she had been implicated in a false case as a result of the suo motu action, that too was based on news reports.

He further said that the case against his client was false and frivolous and after the prosecution's conclusion of its evidence, it was obvious that no case had been made against her.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Support for teachers

Support for teachers

The need to adapt to the pandemic will continue to place heavy demands on educators.

Editorial

21 Aug 2020

Militancy concern

WHEN terrorist organisations splinter, it often bodes well for law-enforcement agencies: such divisions result from...
21 Aug 2020

Different verdicts

TWO different high courts — Sindh and Islamabad — have concurrently given opposing judgements on similar...
21 Aug 2020

The polio battle

DISTURBING reports have yet again surfaced about the manhandling of polio workers in Bhawalnagar and Faisalabad as...
20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...