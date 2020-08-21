DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2020

Covid not just disease of the lungs but can affect any body part, especially heart: expert

Dawn.com 21 Aug 2020

Email

Findings of study reveal that it is common for young people who have recovered from Covid-19 to develop heart problems. — Reuters/File
Findings of study reveal that it is common for young people who have recovered from Covid-19 to develop heart problems. — Reuters/File

Recent research shows that the novel coronavirus disease, that affects the lungs and respiratory system, can also lead to severe heart problems, a report in the New York Times said earlier this week.

In fact, according to the article, written by cardiologist Dr Haider Warraich, “doctors and researchers should no longer think of Covid-19 as a disease of the lungs but as one that can affect any part of the body, especially the heart.”

Dr Warraich, who is also a researcher at the Harvard Medical School, notes that “some of the virus’s most potent damage is inflicted on the heart,” even for seemingly healthy individuals.

That's because patients can develop Covid-19-associated myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — that can pose serious risks to some people's life.

Recent research conducted in Germany that studied around 100 people who had recovered from Covid-19 and were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms during their illness, found that nearly 60 per cent had myocarditis. The patients included in the sample had a median age of 49 and were healthy.

Though the research was not all-rounded, its findings reveal that it is common for young people, who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, to develop heart problems.

The New York Times article cites the case of 27-year-old American baseball player Eduardo Rodriguez, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Rodriguez developed myocarditis, due to which he would not be able to play this season even though he has recovered from the virus.

However, it is not yet clear if myocarditis is caused by Covid-19 or if it's a result of the body's immune reaction to the virus. Nevertheless, the article cautions that despite treatment, Covid-19 associated myocarditis can prove fatal for some people as it can lead to heart failure.

Since the emergence of the virus, doctors have included people with underlying heart conditions, diabetes and high blood pressure in the group that is most vulnerable to Covid-19. Due to the spread of the virus, many people have become wary of visiting hospitals even to seek treatment for heart problems, which can cause a spike in the number of deaths caused by cardiac diseases.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Return of the one who never left

Return of the one who never left

There had been signs of a revival and return that we chose to ignore, as we celebrated a victory against a general that never was.

Opinion

Support for teachers

Support for teachers

The need to adapt to the pandemic will continue to place heavy demands on educators.

Editorial

21 Aug 2020

Militancy concern

WHEN terrorist organisations splinter, it often bodes well for law-enforcement agencies: such divisions result from...
21 Aug 2020

Different verdicts

TWO different high courts — Sindh and Islamabad — have concurrently given opposing judgements on similar...
21 Aug 2020

The polio battle

DISTURBING reports have yet again surfaced about the manhandling of polio workers in Bhawalnagar and Faisalabad as...
20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...