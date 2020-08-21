DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2020

PML-N, PPP foresee joint plan to oust govt

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 21 Aug 2020

Email

Date, venue for multi-party conference being worked out. — Dawn.com
Date, venue for multi-party conference being worked out. — Dawn.com

ISLAMABAD: Observing that the PTI-led government had no justification for ruling the country any more, two mainstream opposition parties on Thursday said a joint strategy to drive the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf out of power would be made shortly.

The announcement was made by central leaders of the PML-N and the PPP at a joint press conference shortly after staging a walkout from a joint session of parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf cla­imed that the opposition was united and a joint strategy against the government would be made after Ashura.

In reply to a question, he said the date and venue for a multi-party conf­erence (MPC) were being worked out.

Date, venue for multi-party conference being worked out

He rejected President Arif Alvi’s address to the joint session of parliament “as a pack of lies” and said he spoke as if the government had made big achievements, while the situation on the ground was the opposite.

Claiming that the government has failed on all fronts, he criticised the PTI leaders over their claims and promises regarding price hike, 10 million jobs and five million houses.

“It is perhaps the worst government on the planet,” the PPP leader said.

He said the people of the country and the youth in particular were being hoodwinked.

Mr Ashraf said that the positive thing was that these facts were now known to the people and the disappointment over the government’s performance was visible on social media, in markets and on the streets in the country.

He said the sooner the country got rid of the government, the better it would be for the people as well as the country.

He also questioned the justification for convening the joint session late in the night and sought to know as to what the emergency was.

PML-N leader Khawaja Muham­mad Asif said the government was celebrating ruination of the economy.

He said the government had failed to address all the issues being faced by the country and it was following a confused foreign policy.

He said unlike the government’s claims, corruption was at its peak and regretted that central characters of the sugar scam had been allowed to flee the country.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2020

PML N AND PPP
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 21, 2020 10:03am
How long these two parties will befool the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 21, 2020 10:04am
Good cooperation is needed. Ousting the present incompetent government is crucial.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 21, 2020 10:06am
Those days are gone when corrupt looters could deceive public. Today, public is well informed. Why not these corrupt return looted national wealth?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 21, 2020 10:07am
Pakistan economy now in a fragile state --- as economy not stable, 2-year old Imran Khan Niazi Government also not in a stable position.
Recommend 0
Mo
Aug 21, 2020 10:08am
Is it not looted enough
Recommend 0
HKG
Aug 21, 2020 10:14am
Wishing you both meet your objectives. People of this country need real tabdeli.
Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 21, 2020 10:16am
All corrupt leaders need to rest in jail, with the ones from PPP and PML Nawaz leading the pack.
Recommend 0
Still Concerned
Aug 21, 2020 10:17am
please just do some work in sindh, Karachi is in shambles and people think they are qualified to run the country
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Return of the one who never left

Return of the one who never left

There had been signs of a revival and return that we chose to ignore, as we celebrated a victory against a general that never was.

Opinion

Support for teachers

Support for teachers

The need to adapt to the pandemic will continue to place heavy demands on educators.

Editorial

21 Aug 2020

Militancy concern

WHEN terrorist organisations splinter, it often bodes well for law-enforcement agencies: such divisions result from...
21 Aug 2020

Different verdicts

TWO different high courts — Sindh and Islamabad — have concurrently given opposing judgements on similar...
21 Aug 2020

The polio battle

DISTURBING reports have yet again surfaced about the manhandling of polio workers in Bhawalnagar and Faisalabad as...
20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...