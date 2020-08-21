DAWN.COM

Delhi wants Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in review plea

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated 21 Aug 2020

Kulbhushan Jadhav was convicted on charges of espionage and terrorism and sentenced to death by a military court. — DawnNewsTV/File
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday called for having an Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistani court when it takes up his review petition against his death sentence, Press Trust of India said on Thursday.

Jadhav was convicted on charges of espionage and terrorism and sentenced to death by a military court.

The Indian news agency quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on the issue.

“For a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgement, we have asked for Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer.

“However, Pakistan has to first address the core issues — giving copies of relevant documents of the case and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav,” he said.

Srivastava was responding to a question on the issue at an online media briefing, PTI said.

India has been demanding “unimpeded” consular access to Jadhav, saying this was mandated by the ICJ.

Recently, the Islamabad High Court named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav’s case and ordered the Pakistan government to give “another chance” to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner.

In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay, PTI said.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2020

bhaRAT©
Aug 21, 2020 10:14am
Delhi will always win.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 21, 2020 10:15am
Request not granted. Next.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 21, 2020 10:16am
Surrender Modi has abandoned his serving officer.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 21, 2020 10:17am
Indian lawyers couldn't free him at ICJ. They will do worse here.
Recommend 0
ghalib
Aug 21, 2020 10:18am
Pakistan is the clear winner here.
Recommend 0
ghalib
Aug 21, 2020 10:19am
Lesson for India. The hunter can easily become the hunted.
Recommend 0
ghalib
Aug 21, 2020 10:19am
Lets make peace with Pakistan. Enough shame.
Recommend 0
Mian
Aug 21, 2020 10:28am
Power of India.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 21, 2020 11:27am
Give him a fair trial.Lawyer must be his choice.
Recommend 0

