DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2020

Ertugrul proves motivating force for Pakistan, says Azhar ahead of must-win England Test

AFP 20 Aug 2020

Email

Azhar Ali and Shaheen Afridi during nets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, August 20. — Reuters
Azhar Ali and Shaheen Afridi during nets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, August 20. — Reuters

Turkish TV blockbuster Ertugrul is being used as an unlikely motivator for the Pakistan team ahead of their must-win third Test clash against England, captain Azhar Ali said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old added they were in a good state of mind despite the crushing disappointment of losing the first Test when they were in a strong position to win it.

The second Test was a virtual washout — at the same Ageas Bowl venue where the third Test gets underway on Friday — due to bad light and rain.

TV series Ertugrul, which has run for five seasons (2014-19) and is a big hit in Pakistan, has proved a winner for raising morale, said Azhar.

The series, a mix of historical fiction and adventure, is based around the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Available to stream in England, it's been a crucial diversion for a squad confined to bio-secure sites for the duration of their stay.

“Yes I think there is no player who is not watching Ertugrul,” Azhar said in his eve of match press conference conducted in Urdu.

“It's tough to lift the side after losing a winning match but we have done well to lift ourselves and will do our best to level the series by winning this Test.”

Later in the English section of the press conference, Azhar said what made it easier to recover from the first Test disappointment was the harmony in the dressing room.

“I'm lucky to have such a nice bunch of guys who are putting everything in for Pakistan,” said Azhar.

“They have gelled really nicely, which makes the job very easy for me, so I focus on all the strategies.

“I'm enjoying it. Hopefully we can win this Test and move forward from there.”

Azhar addressed his own lack of form with the bat — he was out for a duck and 18 in the first Test.

“I was feeling really confident about myself in the two hours or so I spent at the crease in my previous innings (20) and my balance was good as well,” he said.

“It is my responsibility to make sure that I score runs.”

Azhar also backed young pace bowling duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi to be a more potent attacking threat at the Ageas Bowl.

Naseem has two wickets at 49.50 with Shaheen's three coming at 45.66.

“They are exciting characters but you can't buy experience without playing. We have to back them,” he said.

“We are lucky enough to have these exciting fast bowlers, although they are young. Naseem is nearly 18 and Shaheen is just 20.

“They are bowling really well, putting the opposition under pressure and we are backing them because you can't just sit outside and gain experience, you have to play.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...
19 Aug 2020

PTI’s performance

IT has been a difficult two-year run for the PTI government. The scorecard today is a mixed one at best, despite the...
19 Aug 2020

Unfair assessment

THOUSANDS of O-level and A-level students across Pakistan must have heaved a sigh of relief when Education Minister...
Updated 19 Aug 2020

Covid-19 vaccine trial

PAKISTAN is now counted among the countries where a trial for a potential Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted. The...