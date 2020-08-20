Authorities told to stay alert as Met department predicts further rain in Lahore

Lahore authorities have been told to stay vigilant as the Met department on Thursday predicted more rain in several cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital.

The managing director of Lahore's Water and Sanitation Agency has directed officials and staff to remain in the field in order to keep the situation under control.

Several parts of cities, including Lahore, have been inundated by rain over the past 24 hours. According to the Met department, more rain-wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) were expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal.

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and D.G. Khan.

Photo shows a road inundated by rainwater in Lahore. — Dawn.com

In Mandi Bahauddin, five family members were killed after the roof of their house collapsed due to rain earlier today.

Rescue services recovered the bodies of the victims, including four children and a woman. Phalia Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Hafiz Mohammad Imtiaz said that the roof was in a poor state and had collapsed due to rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and demanded a report. The deputy commissioner and district police officer, while reviewing the rescue operation, extended their condolences to the family.

Chief Minister Buzdar directed authorities in Punjab to "remain vigilant" and provide immediate relief in case of any untoward incident caused by rain, Radio Pakistan reported.

He further said that quick drainage of water should be ensured and the situation should be monitored.

Rain recorded in different areas of Lahore. — Released by Met department, provided by Mahar Taimoor

Lahore was lashed by heavy rain yesterday and several roads, as well as shanty towns, were submerged in water. The heaviest downpour was in the Lakhsmi Chowk area where 186mm of rain was recorded.

Earlier this week, the Met Office said heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

Following predictions of heavy rainfall, Islamabad and Rawalpindi authorities were also directed to stay on high alert.

With additional input from Mahar Taimoor.