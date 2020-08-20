DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi leaves for ‘very important’ two-day China visit

Naveed Siddiqui 20 Aug 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — FO/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for his two-day visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday left for a two-day visit to China to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, will visit China's Hainan province where he will lead the Pakistani delegation in the dialogue, the FO statement added. He is scheduled to return tomorrow (August 21).

State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi will lead the Chinese side during the dialogue, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boards the plane for his visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO
"During the dialogue, both sides will discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest," the FO said.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues."

The first round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue took place in March 2019 in which both sides vowed to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor from all kinds of threats.

Sher Ali Bukhari
Aug 20, 2020 02:06pm
Well done FM
