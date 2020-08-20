DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi arrives in China for ‘very important’ two-day visit

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 20 Aug 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — FO/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for his two-day visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday evening arrived in China for a two-day official visit to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Upon landing at the airport in Hainan province, Qureshi was received by Pakistan's ambassador in China Moinul Haq, senior officials of the Chinese foreign ministry and officers from the Pakistan Embassy.

In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, will lead the Pakistani delegation in the strategic dialogue, a statement from the Foreign Office said. He is scheduled to return tomorrow (August 21).

State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi will lead the Chinese side during the dialogue, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boards the plane for his visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO
"During the dialogue, both sides will discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest," the FO said.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues."

The first round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue took place in March 2019 in which both sides vowed to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor from all kinds of threats.

Sher Ali Bukhari
Aug 20, 2020 02:06pm
Well done FM
Recommend 0
Sherman
Aug 20, 2020 02:09pm
Another loan??
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Aug 20, 2020 02:15pm
Only need more dollars....
Recommend 0
RS
Aug 20, 2020 02:28pm
All the best sir! Mission Saudi accomplished, next is mission China..
Recommend 0
Raj
Aug 20, 2020 03:13pm
Saudi gone , china is the only hope.
Recommend 0
Veer Jat
Aug 20, 2020 03:22pm
CPEC ensured Pakistan's division.
Recommend 0
Kashib
Aug 20, 2020 03:33pm
Game changer move. Pakistan will become Superpower within 2 years
Recommend 0
Who cares
Aug 20, 2020 03:37pm
We all know what that means. Bank cheque coming soon.
Recommend 0
Vikash
Aug 20, 2020 03:37pm
Is China now asking for their money?
Recommend 0
Aadin
Aug 20, 2020 03:39pm
First took loan from SA, then took loan from China to return a part of loan to SA. Again, may need some loan from China to pay some other country and it keeps going.
Recommend 0
Prashant Chaturvedi
Aug 20, 2020 03:40pm
India is a natural partner for Pakistan
Recommend 0
krishna
Aug 20, 2020 03:41pm
China,Iran ,Turkey foreign policy revolves around
Recommend 0
HissarExpress
Aug 20, 2020 03:46pm
Commercial flight or chartered plane?
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
Aug 20, 2020 03:47pm
@Sherman, yes same thing, Saudis are asking for their $1bn by end of this month.
Recommend 0
besomeone
Aug 20, 2020 03:47pm
watch your words when you speak in china; we don't want to spoil our relationship with china.
Recommend 0
Nair
Aug 20, 2020 03:51pm
He is the mission. First Saudi now China. Hope he does not come with empty promises. No money from China since China itself is isolated and in deep crisis. The LAC adventure cost them over 40 billion dollars from India alone.
Recommend 0
KSRana
Aug 20, 2020 03:55pm
Earlier meeting were less important?
Recommend 0
Chand
Aug 20, 2020 03:56pm
Every six months one round to collect money! Very important visit!
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Aug 20, 2020 03:59pm
Wasting people's Money on Traveling
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Aug 20, 2020 04:03pm
Simple , Pakistan wants to replace Saudi Arabia loans with Chinese loan .
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Aug 20, 2020 04:04pm
Chinese wants to buy many Pakistan government owned industries like PIA , Railway etc .
Recommend 0
ON .
Aug 20, 2020 04:07pm
If US puts tariffs, will China buy from Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Aug 20, 2020 04:09pm
One way ticket, I hope.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 20, 2020 04:09pm
He should be careful while doing lip service
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Aug 20, 2020 04:11pm
As per latest reports, China is asking for its loans back
Recommend 0
Jio
Aug 20, 2020 04:14pm
Think many times before speaking any word.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 20, 2020 04:16pm
Probably his last visit as FM
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 20, 2020 04:20pm
No transparency, a very important trip to China doesn’t exactly solve the mystery of this trip.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Aug 20, 2020 04:27pm
It seems He is there to boost external debt to over US $125 billion which is going to be almost double in IK tenure.
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Aug 20, 2020 04:38pm
I think its very important meeting. China will help pakistan by giving some money
Recommend 0
Satpal
Aug 20, 2020 04:39pm
@Sherman, Obviously.
Recommend 0
manjit Bajwa
Aug 20, 2020 04:41pm
may be saudis asked them to pay 2 billion so he is on important mission to borrow it from chinees.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 20, 2020 04:42pm
@INDIAN LOVE, "Simple , Pakistan wants to replace Saudi Arabia loans with Chinese loan ." You always go for a better deal, no?
Recommend 0
Sultan
Aug 20, 2020 04:43pm
Loan Fair in Beijing?
Recommend 0
Sat
Aug 20, 2020 05:12pm
Let others do the talking!
Recommend 0
@Look at yourself
Aug 20, 2020 05:13pm
Ask Money what else
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Aug 20, 2020 05:36pm
I think we need a change. Some one who talks less and listens more.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2020 05:56pm
Yes for spreading Corona in World.
Recommend 0
vijay
Aug 20, 2020 06:03pm
@Kashib, I was thinking more like in 6 months.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2020 06:05pm
China wants its money back
Recommend 0
Sherman
Aug 20, 2020 06:10pm
Yet another loan on the agenda!!!
Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Aug 20, 2020 06:18pm
@Johnny sins, Yes. A big Thank You visit.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2020 06:36pm
Both countries in big trouble
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2020 06:37pm
China wants interest on loans
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2020 06:37pm
I hope Qureshi only talks Uighurs !!
Recommend 0
Fairview
Aug 20, 2020 06:40pm
@Kashib, first get some to sustain
Recommend 0
Aziz Rakla
Aug 20, 2020 06:48pm
Pakistan’s great honest minds working together.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 20, 2020 06:58pm
Be safe, don't bring more Chinese virus.
Recommend 0
Sss
Aug 20, 2020 07:15pm
@Kashib, total, complete victory for Pakistan
Recommend 0
smith jones
Aug 20, 2020 07:19pm
Now China is expressing desire to resolve matters with India which is creating this panic reaction....
Recommend 0
Krishna
Aug 20, 2020 07:27pm
one more loan
Recommend 0
JND
Aug 20, 2020 07:30pm
@besomeone, Hope for the best, be prepared to face the worst.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 20, 2020 07:38pm
Could be more money to pay back Saudi loans.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 20, 2020 07:39pm
Untimely visit is invitation to disaster.
Recommend 0
Sanjiv Patel
Aug 20, 2020 08:01pm
@Sherman, Either needs more money or can't pay loan.
Recommend 0
Qbmx
Aug 20, 2020 08:26pm
he will remain silent on Uighurs. we can bet a Billion dollars on it.
Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Aug 20, 2020 08:32pm
Very important visit? Otherwise visits were not that important.
Recommend 0
Chirag Amin
Aug 20, 2020 08:33pm
Is any outcome from Mr. Bajawa's visit to Saudi ?
Recommend 0
Srinivas
Aug 20, 2020 08:36pm
@Aadin, but a day will come when pakistan has to give something back. What it is?
Recommend 0
Sultan
Aug 20, 2020 08:45pm
@Sanjiv Patel, or both.
Recommend 0
C T Rao
Aug 20, 2020 08:50pm
Obviously for borrowing money from China. Nothing can be more important than the Economic crisis of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 20, 2020 09:07pm
Saudi effect
Recommend 0
SDA
Aug 20, 2020 09:17pm
Thanks Mr. Qureshi. Foreign Policy at its best in many many years.
Recommend 0
Indian Common man
Aug 20, 2020 09:18pm
Please consider Bangladesh as well
Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 20, 2020 09:19pm
The best FM we could wish for.
Recommend 0
True national
Aug 20, 2020 09:25pm
Going to ask for loan?
Recommend 0
NC
Aug 20, 2020 09:28pm
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached China, no one came to receive him.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 20, 2020 09:39pm
@Johnny sins, a dream never to be a truth!!!
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 20, 2020 09:40pm
@Sherman, instead of thinking always negative,sometimes you guys need to have a healthy approach too.
Recommend 0
KAJ
Aug 20, 2020 09:49pm
We must stop appeasing our Saudi friends. They are not reliable.
Recommend 0
Anil
Aug 20, 2020 09:55pm
Did he talk about Uighurs in China?
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Aug 20, 2020 10:00pm
More loans please
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 20, 2020 10:01pm
he has gone to evaluate covid vaccine as an Pak expert
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 20, 2020 10:07pm
refinance for low interest
Recommend 0
Vijay
Aug 20, 2020 10:15pm
Yes, "Very Important" to be relevant
Recommend 0
RS
Aug 20, 2020 10:23pm
@Srinivas, territory
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 20, 2020 11:12pm
There is one county which is dying to know what the important discussions were.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2020 11:16pm
Going to do another blunder
Recommend 0

