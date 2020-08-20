US envoy lauds Pakistan role for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Top US diplomat in Islamabad Paul Jones on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

“Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit today,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Amb Jones held temporary ambassadorial charge for two years. The US government has not even appointed a full time ambassador to Afghanistan either, where a chargé d’affaires is leading the embassy in Kabul.

“COAS thanked ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan,” ISPR said.

“Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2020