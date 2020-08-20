DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 20, 2020

US envoy lauds Pakistan role for regional peace

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 20 Aug 2020

Email

Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on his farewell visit. — APP
Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on his farewell visit. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Top US diplomat in Islamabad Paul Jones on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

“Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit today,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Amb Jones held temporary ambassadorial charge for two years. The US government has not even appointed a full time ambassador to Afghanistan either, where a chargé d’affaires is leading the embassy in Kabul.

“COAS thanked ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan,” ISPR said.

“Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Aug 2020

Pension burden

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has described the government’s rapidly increasing pension bill as a far more serious...
20 Aug 2020

A tragic murder

IT is an image that must sear itself into the conscience of a nation: a mother, her face contorted in a howl of...
Updated 20 Aug 2020

Scientific excellence

RECENTLY, Pakistan-origin quantum astrophysicist Dr Nergis Mavalvala was named the new dean of the MIT School of...
19 Aug 2020

PTI’s performance

IT has been a difficult two-year run for the PTI government. The scorecard today is a mixed one at best, despite the...
19 Aug 2020

Unfair assessment

THOUSANDS of O-level and A-level students across Pakistan must have heaved a sigh of relief when Education Minister...
Updated 19 Aug 2020

Covid-19 vaccine trial

PAKISTAN is now counted among the countries where a trial for a potential Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted. The...