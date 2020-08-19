DAWN.COM

'Palestinians consider Pakistan our second homeland': Embassy thanks PM Imran for 'strong response' on Israel

Naveed Siddiqui 19 Aug 2020

In a statement issued today, the embassy noted that the Pakistani government has always supported the cause. — Reuters/File
In a statement issued today, the embassy noted that the Pakistani government has always supported the cause. — Reuters/File

The State of Palestine on Wednesday thanked the premier for his "strong response" on Israel, besides expressing gratitude to the government for extending support to the Palestinian cause.

A statement issued by the Palestine embassy in Islamabad also thanked the government for condemning Israeli aggression towards Palestine.

"Palestinians consider Pakistan as our second homeland and Pakistanis as our dearest brothers, who always supported Palestine on every forum of the world," it said.

The press release comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that Pakistan could not recognise Israel as a state unless it gave freedom to Palestine.

In a two-hour late-night interview aired on Dunya TV, the prime minister stated: “Quaid-i-Azam had said in 1948 that Pakistan could not recognise Israel unless it gave freedom to Palestinians.

“If we recognise Israel and ignore [the] tyranny faced by Palestinians, we will have to give up [the cause of] Kashmir as well, and this we cannot do.”

In the context of the United Arab Emirates, which has recently established ties with Israel, the prime minister said every state had its own foreign policy.

In a statement issued today, the Palestine embassy noted that the Pakistani government had always supported their cause. "The embassy heartily appreciates the stance of [PM Imran] when answering to a question about Israel."

It is only because of the love of Pakistanis towards Palestine that Israeli and Pakistani relations have never been established, it added.

"The embassy thanks the prime minister for such a strong response and also appreciates every individual of Pakistan, including political parties, media, and civil society, who is observing solidarity with Palestine in any possible way.

"We are hopeful that this support will be with us until we get an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as it's capital," the statement concluded.

Comments (17)

Mohan
Aug 19, 2020 06:32pm
Always on the losing side...
Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 19, 2020 06:34pm
Pakistan will be voice of oppressed Muslims. And the only voice as even UN is crippled!
Recommend 0
Talha
Aug 19, 2020 06:36pm
Pakistan is first not second home of Palestinians.
Recommend 0
ON .
Aug 19, 2020 06:38pm
What was the reaction?
Recommend 0
Taimur
Aug 19, 2020 06:39pm
Shall embassy of Palestine issue statement on Kashmir elaborating their official stance?
Recommend 0
Abhishek-Mumbai
Aug 19, 2020 06:40pm
Pakistan is supporting only because they are Muslims. But they don't have guts to ask questions to China about Uighur Muslims.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Aug 19, 2020 06:40pm
Neither Pakistan nor Palestine have any voice.
Recommend 0
JP
Aug 19, 2020 06:40pm
India used to support Palestinians, and did not support Israel ,but Palestinians never appreciated nor support India. What a mentality. Now India has a close relationship with Israel who proved to be the good friends in need.
Recommend 0
Vasu
Aug 19, 2020 06:48pm
Second home..nice. Which one is your first?
Recommend 0
Truth
Aug 19, 2020 06:49pm
First take care of your own citizens before becoming anything else...
Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 19, 2020 06:53pm
What about Palestinians reciprocating the feelings and condemning Indian brutality in Kashmir ?
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Aug 19, 2020 07:03pm
Pakistan should follow Turkey path which have diplomatic ties with Israel and condemn Israeli on Palestine various issues .
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 19, 2020 07:10pm
So when is Pakistan letting Palestinians become Pakistani citizens?
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 19, 2020 07:11pm
Palestianians really do but they also support India. Go figure.
Recommend 0
Moazzam
Aug 19, 2020 07:12pm
Palestinian leadership have never supported Pakistan on Kashmir
Recommend 0
Dr. Nakaria
Aug 19, 2020 07:16pm
So, Pakistan is supporting Palestine not because they deserve support rather if it does not support Palestine, it will loose Kashmir issue. What a Policy.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Aug 19, 2020 07:19pm
@Azad J, "Pakistan will be voice of oppressed Muslims. And the only voice as even UN is crippled!" Why the silence on Uighurs then?
Recommend 0

