Rumours of relations souring with Saudi Arabia 'totally false', says PM Imran

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated 19 Aug 2020

“Our relations are very good. We are constantly in touch,” says PM Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Arab News/File
“Our relations are very good. We are constantly in touch,” says PM Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Arab News/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan played down differences with longtime ally Saudi Arabia as Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Riyadh, saying the two countries had no differences.

Gen Bajwa’s current visit is taking place at an important juncture. The United Arab Emirates had last week reached an agreement with Israel and the United States to normalise ties with the Jewish state. Reportedly more Arab countries would be joining the Emiratis in normalising ties with Israel.

Moreover, the army chief ’s visit is being viewed in the context of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s criticism of the Saudi Arabia-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for not convening the meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir. However, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar earlier said the visit had been planned long before the controversy erupted.

Gen Bajwa’s trip, analysts say, would also try to overcome the minor hiccup in ties caused by the foreign minister’s statement.

“The rumours that our relations with Saudi Arabia have soured are totally false,” the premier said in an interview with Dunya News on Tuesday night.

“Our relations are very good. We are constantly in touch.”

Army Chief Gen Bajwa travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a one-day visit that was “primarily military-affairs oriented”, the army said.

“On the Kashmir issue, there is a view that OIC should have stepped forward,” Prime Minister Imran said.

“Saudi has its own foreign policy. We shouldn't think that because we want something Saudi will do just that,” he added.

Maj Gen Iftikhar had last Thursday, while responding to queries about Qureshi's remarks, said: “There is no need to raise questions about these (Pak-Saudi) ties.” He said there could be “no doubt about the centrality of KSA in Muslim world”.

Usuk Mylun
Aug 19, 2020 06:05pm
Pakistan is just ‘self isolating’ itself!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 19, 2020 06:07pm
Hit wicket and run out in one ball!
Recommend 0
Noman
Aug 19, 2020 06:16pm
We have great relationship which China and whole world knows same.
Recommend 0
syed zahidi
Aug 19, 2020 06:17pm
@Usuk Mylun, I agree a hundred percent.
Recommend 0
syed zahidi
Aug 19, 2020 06:17pm
@Fastrack , True.
Recommend 0
syed zahidi
Aug 19, 2020 06:18pm
Absolutely correct.
Recommend 0
Critic
Aug 19, 2020 06:22pm
Who will rescue your reputation with loans because relation are souring from Saudi side?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 19, 2020 06:32pm
IK is correct. Pakistan's relationship with Saudi is good. Only Saudi's relationship with Pakistan is soured.
Recommend 0
Sunil
Aug 19, 2020 06:39pm
Why explanation then?
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Aug 19, 2020 06:41pm
Pakistan has missed the train
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Aug 19, 2020 06:43pm
Saudi rulers will make friendship to anybody or with any country for their own safety.Some Islamic countries will face difficuties internal and external to cope with Saudi existential policies for economic reason including Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Critic
Aug 19, 2020 06:43pm
Keep living in denial, Saudi has opened its airspace to Israel. You can not sour relations because then who will give you loans?
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Aug 19, 2020 06:45pm
Pakistan is very clear. Saudis should know our concerns yet being friendly.
Recommend 0
JP
Aug 19, 2020 06:45pm
if the two countries had no differences.then why Saudi stop petrol export and why calling back USD 1 billion back , why Pakistan has to borrow the from China and pay back Saudi. Also why Imran Khan was not allowed to travel on Saudi's private plane from New York. No answers for this.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Aug 19, 2020 06:48pm
This government has been trapped between rock and a hard place.
Recommend 0
WISE1
Aug 19, 2020 06:51pm
The fact that PM has to make a statement like that itself says that there is a problem.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 19, 2020 07:03pm
He came; He said; We believed
Recommend 0

