Very concerned at sending young children to school amid pandemic: Sindh health minister

Imtiaz Mugheri 19 Aug 2020

Dr Pechuho warned that it would be difficult to get young children to take precautions and follow SOPs. — PPI/File
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has expressed strong concern at sending young children, especially those in primary and middle classes, to school during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that educational institutions around the country would reopen on September 15 provided that the "health indicators improve".

Mahmood had further said standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be put in place before the opening of educational institutions and that authorities were mulling over several options. The government was looking at several options including scheduling classes for different standards on alternate days, he said, adding that there were also suggestions of holding classes in open air.

However, Dr Pechuho warned that it would be difficult to get young children to take precautions and follow SOPs. In a video message, she said she was "very concerned".

Read: Should schools be allowed to reopen and what SOPs should be put in place?

"I am very concerned because our children are vulnerable. Their going to school, especially those [children] in primary and junior school is very concerning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Until we get rid of corona, we should only teach them at home," she said, adding that she was aware that a lot of private schools and their managements were protesting to reopen schools.

"We can tell older children to take precautions, which they will do because they are sensible. They will maintain social distancing and wear masks and will frequently wash their hands. If [schools] disinfect the classrooms and ensure distancing [they] can ask older children to come back.

"But younger children are not mature and their behaviour is such that they hug each other and they have bodily contact with each other. They [tend to] talk while standing close to each other, they cannot maintain social distancing.

"They will take off their masks due to the heat. In this way, corona can spread in schools," she cautioned.

The minister said that teachers could "control to a large extent", but they would not be able to strictly watch the children for the entirety of the school day or ask them to strictly follow instructions.

Naseem Ahmad
Aug 19, 2020 02:53pm
Concerned!! She is the Government. She should order them to keep close until further official notification.
Analyst
Aug 19, 2020 02:57pm
She is Right!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2020 02:57pm
She is 100 percent right. That's exactly why all schools, colleges and universities in the "Land of the Pure" must refrain from starting face-to-face classes now and instead should focus on on-line, virtual, hybrid or blended teaching methodologies in order to effect and enforce maximum safety, security and protection of their students, staff and faculty.
