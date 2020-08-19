Ex-ADCR gets bail in land transfer case

GUJRAT: Gujranwala anti-corruption court judge on Tuesday accepted the bail application of former additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR), Gujrat, Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal who was arrested on the charges of illegal transfer of state land to some private persons.

Judge Muhammad Shabeer, after hearing the arguments of defence lawyer Aurangzaib Murl, ordered releaseof Ms Kanwal who had been in Gujranwala district jail on two-week judicial remand.

She had been arrested on Aug 4by the ACE from Chamba house Lahore.

The judge also ordered the suspect to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000 for her release on bail.

Ms Kanwal had allegedly transferred a 32-kanal piece of land owned by the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidations (PCBL) located along Ali Pura roadin Gujrat city through an issued by the land revenue court in April 2019. Later, a case was lodged against her by the ACE on July 25 the last.

Lawyer Tahir Chaudhry represented the PCBL in the case.

The judge had completed the hearing of the bail plea on Monday and announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Three other officials of the land revenue department — (now retired) Naib Tehsildar Malik Tufail,Gardawar Imtiaz and Patwari Sajid Shah — have secured bail before arrest from the anti corruption court till August 21, whereas two private suspects whoare allegedbeneficiaries of the land transfer are at large in the case.

Ms Kanwalis also on bail before arrest till Aug 22 in yet another case lodged by the ACE for illegally awarding a contract of sand excavation from the river Chenab.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2020