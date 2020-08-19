E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Ex-ADCR gets bail in land transfer case

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 19, 2020

GUJRAT: Gujranwala anti-corruption court judge on Tuesday accepted the bail application of former additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR), Gujrat, Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal who was arrested on the charges of illegal transfer of state land to some private persons.

Judge Muhammad Shabeer, after hearing the arguments of defence lawyer Aurangzaib Murl, ordered releaseof Ms Kanwal who had been in Gujranwala district jail on two-week judicial remand.

She had been arrested on Aug 4by the ACE from Chamba house Lahore.

The judge also ordered the suspect to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000 for her release on bail.

Ms Kanwal had allegedly transferred a 32-kanal piece of land owned by the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidations (PCBL) located along Ali Pura roadin Gujrat city through an issued by the land revenue court in April 2019. Later, a case was lodged against her by the ACE on July 25 the last.

Lawyer Tahir Chaudhry represented the PCBL in the case.

The judge had completed the hearing of the bail plea on Monday and announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Three other officials of the land revenue department — (now retired) Naib Tehsildar Malik Tufail,Gardawar Imtiaz and Patwari Sajid Shah — have secured bail before arrest from the anti corruption court till August 21, whereas two private suspects whoare allegedbeneficiaries of the land transfer are at large in the case.

Ms Kanwalis also on bail before arrest till Aug 22 in yet another case lodged by the ACE for illegally awarding a contract of sand excavation from the river Chenab.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2020

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...