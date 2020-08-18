DAWN.COM

Israel's Mossad chief visits UAE for security talks: state media

AFP 18 Aug 2020

The United States, Israel and UAE, along with some other Gulf states, have a common foe in Iran. — AFP/File
Israel's Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for security talks, Emirati state media reported on Tuesday, days after the two countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties.

Cohen discussed “cooperation in the fields of security” and regional developments with the UAE's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, reported the official WAM news agency.

The United States, Israel and UAE, along with some other Gulf states, have a common foe in Iran.

Cohen's trip marked the first visit to the UAE by an Israeli official after the announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that the two countries had agreed to normalise relations.

As part of the deal, the Jewish state agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank territories, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was not off the table in the long run.

The Israel-UAE deal is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raises the prospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.

Trump said leaders from the two countries would sign the agreement at the White House in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump suggested that more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbours in the region were expected.

“Things are happening that I can't talk about,” he said.

Comments (3)

Aaryans
Aug 18, 2020 07:26pm
Means lots of hidden thing yet to come
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2020 08:04pm
The fall of the Roman Empire, as they say, has just started.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Aug 18, 2020 08:15pm
UAE is the only broad minded Islamic country in the world. This is the reason they have progressed faster than the other Islamic countries.
Recommend 0

