'Unmitigated disaster': PML-N, PPP criticise PTI govt's two-year performance

Dawn.com 18 Aug 2020

Shehbaz said "Imran Khan's mismanagement of national affairs has increased the woes of the masses manifold" while Bilawal said corruption had increased. — AFP/DawnNewsTV/File
The PML-N and PPP on Tuesday criticised the PTI government's performance in its two years of power, with the former terming it an "unmitigated disaster".

PML-N chief and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that "Imran Khan's mismanagement of national affairs has increased the woes of the masses manifold".

"People continue to pay heavy price for this failed experiment in political engineering," he added.

See: PTI's 'Naya Pakistan' tracker

Shortly afterwards, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter to lambast Imran Khan's performance as well.

"[Two] years in power and Imran Khan has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy and human rights suffering, unemployment at an all time, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before," he tweeted.

PTI ministers, SAPMs defend govt performance

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that neutral international observers have acknowledged economic progress made by Pakistan despite the novel coronavirus crisis.

He was speaking at a press conference alongside federal ministers and SAPMs where a progress report of the achievements of the PTI government in its second year was unveiled.

Due to the government's policies, economic observers and organisations like Moody's, Fitch and Bloomberg had improved Pakistan's rating, he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shone a light on the initiatives taken up by the government on an international stage. He said that Pakistan's foreign policy achievements should be seen in the context of the objectives of Pakistan's "eternal enemy" India and the objectives set by the PTI government.

Nawaz believes time has come to give tough time to govt

Earlier in the week, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif directed the party leadership to take other opposition parties on board on doing “aggressive” politics after Muharram.

A close aide to Sharif said he wants convening of a multi-party conference (MPC) of the opposition at the earliest for this purpose.

“Sharif thinks that the time has come to take on the PTI government more aggressively. For this purpose, the PML-N leadership will have to charge up workers to play its part in any joint opposition move in coming days,” he added.

Read more

