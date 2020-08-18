International observers have acknowledged economic progress during 2 years of PTI govt: Hafeez

Neutral international observers have acknowledged economic progress made by Pakistan despite the novel coronavirus crisis, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a press conference alongside federal ministers and SAPMs where they highlighted the progress made during the past two years of the PTI government.

Talking about the Emergency Cash Assistance Programme, under which the government handed out cash to lower-income families hit by the health crisis, Sheikh said that it was the first time that a government had introduced a relief programme to support the masses. He said that millions of people had benefitted from the cash programme.

The government also introduced cheap loans to assist small traders so that they would not have to fire their staff due to lack of funds. The government also provided relief to traders by paying their bills for three months, he said.

As a result of the government's initiatives, the economy had grown despite the Covid-19 crisis and the past month saw a six per cent increase in exports. Cement sales and exports had also increased substantially.

Due to the government's policies, economic observers and organisations like Moody's, Fitch and Bloomberg had improved Pakistan's rating, he added.

'From diplomatic isolation to effective representation'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media about progress in foreign policy over the past two years.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shone a light on the initiatives taken up by the government on an international stage. He said that Pakistan did not have a foreign minister for a long period of time during the past government's tenure, due to which the country's stance could not be conveyed to the world. The PTI government made efforts to end its "diplomatic isolation" by reaching out to friendly countries and improving ties with the international community.

"A dramatic shift can be seen from diplomatic isolation to effective representation," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "internationalised" the Kashmir issue and now, the world is talking about the violation of rights of the residents of occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces. He said that the Kashmir issue is as old as Pakistan, but was "intentionally kept on the back burner" in the past.

The premier took up several important issues, including increasing Islamophobia and Afghan peace process, Qureshi said.

He said that two years ago, US had declared Pakistan as "part of the problem". However, due to Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, "there was a narrative shift from part of the problem to part of the solution," the foreign minister said.

Pakistan also made efforts to develop an "economic partnership" with African countries, that have a population of 1.3 billion people, and the Engage Africa Initiative has been launched to increase trade and investment in the continent.

To cope with the financial setback faced by developing countries due to the Covid-19 health crisis, Prime Minister Imran asked developed countries and financial bodies to provide debt relief. The initiative not only benefitted Pakistan but all developing countries.

Speaking about further initiatives taken by the Foreign Ministry, Qureshi revealed that an app had been introduced through which ambassadors and Foreign Office officials across the world could contact the minister without having to deal with the bureaucratic red tape.

