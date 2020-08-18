DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2020

International observers have acknowledged economic progress during 2 years of PTI govt: Hafeez

Dawn.comUpdated 18 Aug 2020

Email

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh speaks to media. — DawnNewsTV
Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh speaks to media. — DawnNewsTV
Federal ministers, SAPMs and advisers highlight PTI's achievements during two years of government. — DawnNewsTV
Federal ministers, SAPMs and advisers highlight PTI's achievements during two years of government. — DawnNewsTV

Neutral international observers have acknowledged economic progress made by Pakistan despite the novel coronavirus crisis, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a press conference alongside federal ministers and SAPMs where they highlighted the progress made during the past two years of the PTI government.

See: PTI's 'Naya Pakistan' tracker

Talking about the Emergency Cash Assistance Programme, under which the government handed out cash to lower-income families hit by the health crisis, Sheikh said that it was the first time that a government had introduced a relief programme to support the masses. He said that millions of people had benefitted from the cash programme.

The government also introduced cheap loans to assist small traders so that they would not have to fire their staff due to lack of funds. The government also provided relief to traders by paying their bills for three months, he said.

As a result of the government's initiatives, the economy had grown despite the Covid-19 crisis and the past month saw a six per cent increase in exports. Cement sales and exports had also increased substantially.

Due to the government's policies, economic observers and organisations like Moody's, Fitch and Bloomberg had improved Pakistan's rating, he added.

'From diplomatic isolation to effective representation'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media about progress in foreign policy over the past two years.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media about progress in foreign policy over the past two years.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shone a light on the initiatives taken up by the government on an international stage. He said that Pakistan did not have a foreign minister for a long period of time during the past government's tenure, due to which the country's stance could not be conveyed to the world. The PTI government made efforts to end its "diplomatic isolation" by reaching out to friendly countries and improving ties with the international community.

"A dramatic shift can be seen from diplomatic isolation to effective representation," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "internationalised" the Kashmir issue and now, the world is talking about the violation of rights of the residents of occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces. He said that the Kashmir issue is as old as Pakistan, but was "intentionally kept on the back burner" in the past.

The premier took up several important issues, including increasing Islamophobia and Afghan peace process, Qureshi said.

He said that two years ago, US had declared Pakistan as "part of the problem". However, due to Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, "there was a narrative shift from part of the problem to part of the solution," the foreign minister said.

Pakistan also made efforts to develop an "economic partnership" with African countries, that have a population of 1.3 billion people, and the Engage Africa Initiative has been launched to increase trade and investment in the continent.

To cope with the financial setback faced by developing countries due to the Covid-19 health crisis, Prime Minister Imran asked developed countries and financial bodies to provide debt relief. The initiative not only benefitted Pakistan but all developing countries.

Speaking about further initiatives taken by the Foreign Ministry, Qureshi revealed that an app had been introduced through which ambassadors and Foreign Office officials across the world could contact the minister without having to deal with the bureaucratic red tape.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Johnny sins
Aug 18, 2020 12:14pm
Ofcourse. That is evident from the loans
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 18, 2020 12:17pm
Self evaluation....
Recommend 0
Arshad Khan
Aug 18, 2020 12:42pm
He is in deep sleep, got up now.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Where do Shia-Sunni theorists disappear when Shia Iran supports predominantly Sunni Palestine envisaging Jerusalem as its capital?

Opinion

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Dynastic politics and her father have marked Maryam as heir, and for now, little appears to stand in her way.

Editorial

18 Aug 2020

Running Karachi

IF recent statements in the media are anything to go by, the PPP, MQM and PTI all seem highly concerned about the...

Updated 18 Aug 2020

Parliamentary affairs

THE second parliamentary year has ended leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the legislature’s performance. A...

18 Aug 2020

Language matters

ON Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered government officials to refrain from using certain terms in their official...

17 Aug 2020

Power agreement

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, the government got what it had long been seeking: wind power...

17 Aug 2020

‘Vicious attacks’

AN opinionated woman in Pakistan might as well have a target painted on her back. When she has a public profile and...

17 Aug 2020

Peasants’ rights

THE Hari Welfare Association recently released the State of Peasants’ Rights in Sindh in 2019. This is an annual...