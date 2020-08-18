DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2020

Railways’ ML-1 project to create jobs, boost economy: PM

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated 18 Aug 2020

Email

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on ML-1 railway project on Monday. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on ML-1 railway project on Monday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project of Pakistan Railways would prove to be a game changer not only for creating jobs, but also boosting economic activities in the country.

Chairing a meeting on the ML-1 project to review its progress, the prime minister said: “ML-1 is the most important segment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”.

The prime minister was briefed on the implementation of the ML-1 project within the stipulated time frame.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Chairman of the CPEC Authority retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa.

“ML-1 project will begin a new era of progress and economic uplift,” the prime minister said, adding that people’s welfare and social uplift was the main objective of the government behind all development projects.

Directs early implementation of power sector’s restructuring roadmap

The meeting was informed that the project would not only provide better travelling facilities to the people, but also facilitate the business community and industries, besides reducing their production cost.

The prime minister was keen on the timeline for completion of one of the biggest railway projects ever launched in the country.

Power reforms

Presiding over a separate meeting on reforms in the power sector, the prime minister directed early implementation of the restructuring roadmap already approved.

He said the power sector was affecting the economic growth of the country and immediate overhauling and reform process was essential to lessen the existing burden on consumers.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to the PM on Power Shahzad Qasim, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officials.

Issues related to the power sector, the proposed roadmap for reforming and restructuring the sector and matters pertaining to circular debt and negotiations with the independent power producers (IPPs) came under discussion.

Prime Minister Khan appreciated the progress in mutually agreed changes to the IPP contracts and said rationalisation of cost would help in reducing circular debt.

He advised the minister for power to apprise the public of the major milestone achieved in negotiations with the IPPs and its potential benefits for consumers, including domestic and commercial.

The minister for power told the prime minister that he would hold a series of press conferences to inform the people about the benefits they would get due to the agreement signed between the government and IPPs.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 18, 2020 09:12am
Wonderful. Another sad start to the day for the perpetually jealous haters of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 18, 2020 09:13am
Love you Captain. All Pakistanis with you.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 18, 2020 09:15am
Pakistanis have a great leader.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Where do Shia-Sunni theorists disappear when Shia Iran supports predominantly Sunni Palestine envisaging Jerusalem as its capital?

Opinion

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Dynastic politics and her father have marked Maryam as heir, and for now, little appears to stand in her way.

Editorial

18 Aug 2020

Running Karachi

IF recent statements in the media are anything to go by, the PPP, MQM and PTI all seem highly concerned about the...

18 Aug 2020

Parliamentary affairs

THE second parliamentary year has ended leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the legislature’s performance. A...

18 Aug 2020

Language matters

ON Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered government officials to refrain from using certain terms in their official...

17 Aug 2020

Power agreement

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, the government got what it had long been seeking: wind power...

17 Aug 2020

‘Vicious attacks’

AN opinionated woman in Pakistan might as well have a target painted on her back. When she has a public profile and...

17 Aug 2020

Peasants’ rights

THE Hari Welfare Association recently released the State of Peasants’ Rights in Sindh in 2019. This is an annual...