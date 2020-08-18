DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2020

Cabinet, Nawaz kept court in dark over ECL: IHC

Malik AsadUpdated 18 Aug 2020

Email

The IHC bench noted that the removal of Mr Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was not ordered by the court, but the government. — AFP/File
The IHC bench noted that the removal of Mr Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was not ordered by the court, but the government. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sought Islamabad High Court’s permission to join proceedings in the accountability court through a pleader, the IHC while taking up his plea on Monday scrutinised the bail granted to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition seeking withdrawal of non-bailable warrants issued against Mr Sharif by the accountability court in the Toshakhana case.

During the initial hearing, the court inquired from the counsel for Mr Sharif, Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, about the status of the bail granted to his client in the Al-Azizia reference.

While granting bail to him on Oct 30, 2019 in the reference, a division bench of the IHC had declared that “until the decision of the provincial government on the application [for the extension of bail], he [Mr Sharif] shall continue to remain on bail”. However, according to the order, “if petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] does not approach the provincial government within the period mentioned herein above, this order shall cease to have effect on lapse of period of eight weeks and the bail granted shall stand revoked/cancelled.”

Accountability court defers process to declare ex-premier a proclaimed offender

At the hearing on Monday, the IHC bench noted that the sentence was “suspended for a specified period based on the report of a medical board, constituted by the government of Punjab”. The latter could have extended the suspension of sentence if satisfied that the medical condition of the petitioner warranted so, it observed.

It was further noted that the removal of Mr Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was not ordered by the court, but the government.

In reply to the court’s query, Mr Jadoon informed the IHC bench that the name of the petitioner [Mr Sharif] was removed from the ECL pursuant to the decision taken by the federal cabinet. But neither the federal government nor the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court regarding the fate of the suspended sentence and that the petitioner’s name was being removed from the ECL.

The petitioner, too, had not informed the court nor had sought permission before proceeding abroad, the court observed.

In case the suspended sentence on medical ground was not extended by the Punjab government, then in such an eventuality the petitioner was required to surrender himself before the court or to have challenged the executive order before the competent court vested with territorial jurisdiction, the division bench stated, adding that “in order to claim relief the petitioner has to satisfy us that he has invoked the constitutional jurisdiction with clean hands”.

Toshakhana reference

Meanwhile, the accountability court of Islamabad stopped the process of declaring the supreme leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as proclaimed offender in Toshakahana reference after Barrister Jadoon pointed out that a petition challenging the non-bailable arrest warrants against the ex-premier was pending before the IHC.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Where do Shia-Sunni theorists disappear when Shia Iran supports predominantly Sunni Palestine envisaging Jerusalem as its capital?

Opinion

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Dynastic politics and her father have marked Maryam as heir, and for now, little appears to stand in her way.

Editorial

18 Aug 2020

Running Karachi

IF recent statements in the media are anything to go by, the PPP, MQM and PTI all seem highly concerned about the...

18 Aug 2020

Parliamentary affairs

THE second parliamentary year has ended leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the legislature’s performance. A...

18 Aug 2020

Language matters

ON Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered government officials to refrain from using certain terms in their official...

17 Aug 2020

Power agreement

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, the government got what it had long been seeking: wind power...

17 Aug 2020

‘Vicious attacks’

AN opinionated woman in Pakistan might as well have a target painted on her back. When she has a public profile and...

17 Aug 2020

Peasants’ rights

THE Hari Welfare Association recently released the State of Peasants’ Rights in Sindh in 2019. This is an annual...