Bajwa meets military leaders in Saudi Arabia

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 18 Aug 2020

Gen Bajwa’s trip, analysts say, would also try to overcome the minor hiccup in ties caused by the foreign minister’s statement. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday reached Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the kingdom’s top military leadership.

“COAS met His Excellency General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud Commander Joint Forces, KSA,” ISPR said about Gen Bajwa’s trip.

“Military to military ties including training exchan­ges were focus of the meetings,” the ISPR explained.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding military ties, which are governed by a bilateral security cooperation agreement of 1982, under which Pakistan assists the kingdom in training and defence production capabilities. Pakistani troops have, moreover, been stationed in Saudi Arabia in training and advisory role.

However, Gen Bajwa’s current visit is taking place at an important juncture. The United Arab Emirates had last week reached an agreement with Israel and the United States to normalise ties with the Jewish state. Reportedly more Arab countries would be joining the Emiratis in normalising ties with Israel. Pakistan too, many believe, would face pressures to take position on Israel ties.

Moreover, the army chief ’s visit is being viewed in the context of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s criticism of the Saudi Arabia-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for not convening the meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir. However, a Pakistani military spokesman had earlier said the visit had been planned long before the controversy erupted.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had last Thursday, while responding to queries about the controversial remarks, said: “There is no need to raise questions about these (Pak-Saudi) ties.” He said there could be “no doubt about the centrality of KSA in Muslim world”.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2020

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Comments (7)

Shah K
Aug 18, 2020 08:31am
Only military leaders, Not MBS?
Omveer Singh
Aug 18, 2020 08:53am
And the result of the meeting was?
Fastrack
Aug 18, 2020 09:03am
Excellent. COAS, like Imran Khan is a great son of the soil.
HKG
Aug 18, 2020 09:07am
Who drove COAS from the airport to the meeting?
Syed
Aug 18, 2020 09:08am
What else can be expected? Shah Mehmood was right to demand OIC on Kashmir Issue.
Jamal
Aug 18, 2020 09:17am
Please brief the FM about the norms and how to handle ties with the Kingdom.
Erum Aziz
Aug 18, 2020 09:35am
@Omveer Singh, Kashmir is not a part of India
