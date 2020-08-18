SOPs finalised for Muharram congregations

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of religious affairs has finalised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for processions and Majalis during Muharram in the light of coronavirus precautions.

The guidelines were thrashed out at a meeting on Monday. Among other stipulations, the SOPs require speakers to highlight the plight of Muslims in India-occupied Kashmir in their sermons and speeches.

The meeting, chaired by Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, was attended by clerics and religious scholars belonging to different sects of Islam.

It was decided that clerics and scholars of all sides would observe restraint and respect the sentiments of other sects.

The minister noted that all ideological differences between different schools of thoughts should be discussed at an appropriate forum and not in public.

“Public forums are not a right platform to settle political scores or differences, especially in the holy month of Muharram,” Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said.

“It is the duty of religious leaders to fulfil their responsibilities by maintaining a cordial environment, keeping in view the conspiracies being hatched against Muslims.”

The minister said the federal government would ask the provincial governments to hold similar meetings not only to develop coherence and unity among different schools of thought but also to stress the importance of observing coronavirus SOPs during Majalis and processions.

The SOPs outlined for Majalis require maintaining the required distance among participants and marking of seating space.

Wearing of mask has been made mandatory for participants of Majalis.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2020