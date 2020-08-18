DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2020

ICC panel may discuss bad light rules

ReutersUpdated 18 Aug 2020

Email

The ICC Cricket Committee has not set a date for its next meeting and any recommendation to use floodlights would require the approval of the ICC Board. — AFP/File
The ICC Cricket Committee has not set a date for its next meeting and any recommendation to use floodlights would require the approval of the ICC Board. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to discuss Test cricket’s bad light rules which have been criticised during the ongoing England-Pakistan series, a source in the governing body said on Monday.

Rain and bad light have combined to limit action in the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton, frustrating players and television viewers hoping for live cricket amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We at the ICC are open to such ideas and the ICC Cricket Committee may discuss the issue in their next meeting,” the source said.

Umpires currently use light meters to determine if the light is ‘dangerous or unreasonable’ to continue playing.

In 2013, ICC member boards rejected the governing body’s proposal of using floodlights to continue a Test match in case of fading natural light.

The ICC Cricket Committee has not set a date for its next meeting and any recommendation to use floodlights would require the approval of the ICC Board.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested using a pink ball, currently used only in day-night Tests for its higher visibility, to avoid losing playing time to bad light.

“The more I watch this, particularly in England, the pink ball could be the solution — just play with it all the time,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne also backed the pink-ball idea.

“If we lower that light meter reading and use a pink ball for test matches, I think well stay out there a lot longer,” Warne — who is on the commentary panel of the series in England — told Sky Sports on Monday.

Under existing playing conditions, a pink ball can be used in any bilateral series, provided the two teams involved agree in advance.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Not Shia, not Sunni, not Jewish

Where do Shia-Sunni theorists disappear when Shia Iran supports predominantly Sunni Palestine envisaging Jerusalem as its capital?

Opinion

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Maryam 1, NAB 0

Dynastic politics and her father have marked Maryam as heir, and for now, little appears to stand in her way.

Editorial

18 Aug 2020

Running Karachi

IF recent statements in the media are anything to go by, the PPP, MQM and PTI all seem highly concerned about the...

18 Aug 2020

Parliamentary affairs

THE second parliamentary year has ended leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the legislature’s performance. A...

18 Aug 2020

Language matters

ON Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered government officials to refrain from using certain terms in their official...

17 Aug 2020

Power agreement

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, the government got what it had long been seeking: wind power...

17 Aug 2020

‘Vicious attacks’

AN opinionated woman in Pakistan might as well have a target painted on her back. When she has a public profile and...

17 Aug 2020

Peasants’ rights

THE Hari Welfare Association recently released the State of Peasants’ Rights in Sindh in 2019. This is an annual...