Remittances to Pakistan hit record high due to subdued Haj spending

Reuters 17 Aug 2020

The global economic slowdown had raised fears that remittances would decline given falling employment in countries from where most of the money is sent. — AFP/File
Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad hit the highest level for a single month in July, officials said on Monday, increasing 36.5 per cent year on year, mostly thanks to less spending on Haj pilgrimages because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The global economic slowdown had raised fears that remittances, key to the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, would decline given falling employment in countries from where most of the money is sent — particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But July remittances rose to $2.768 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan said, adding the increase was up 12.2pc from June, when remittance numbers were also high.

“More good news for Pakistan economy,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted. “Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.”

Remittances from Saudi Arabia in July amounted to $821.6 million, the UAE $538.2 million, United Kingdom $393.9 million and United States $250.6 million.

“Given the impact of Covid-19 globally, this increase in workers remittance is encouraging,” the SBP said in a statement.

It added that the growth rate compared to the same month in 2019 was around twice as high because of decreased spending over the Eidul Azha season.

“Not much cash movement on flights or Haj and Umrah pilgrimages has taken place this year. This trend can continue for some months, which is a positive development for the economy,” Saad Hashemy, Executive Director BMA Capital Management, told Reuters.

The government has opened all sectors of the economy in a bid to revive the hard-hit economy. Pakistan has so far registered 289,458 positive Covid-19 cases of which 269,087 have recovered, with 6,184 deaths.

ABCD
Aug 17, 2020 07:23pm
Now start repaying loans.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 17, 2020 07:26pm
Many expatiates sending more to their families home due to Covid-19 impact.
Recommend 0
Shoib
Aug 17, 2020 07:30pm
Whoever gives money shares brotherly relationship with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Aadin
Aug 17, 2020 07:35pm
Many workers flew back from Arab and Gulf countries and it is obvious that they won't leave money behind. After Sep, Pak may see dip in remittance so don't celebrate too early instead help abroad worker in securing their jobs.
Recommend 0
Surya
Aug 17, 2020 07:41pm
If that is the case than why you took money from China to repay Saudi loan???
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmed
Aug 17, 2020 07:48pm
The main reason is weakened US dollar against other currencies.
Recommend 0
Critic
Aug 17, 2020 07:50pm
And in return overseas Pakistanis get scammed by the country bogus housing schemes. Shame
Recommend 0

