COAS Bajwa meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, discusses prospects of military cooperation

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated 17 Aug 2020

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives in Saudi Arabia on Monday. — Photo courtesy Arab news Pakistan
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh's financial life line to the country.

Bajwa arrived in Riyadh at 10am, the embassy said. The head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), General Faiz Hameed, is accompanying Bajwa.

The Saudi Chief of General Staff Major General Fayyad bin Hammad Al-Ruwaili received Bajwa, the Saudi ministry of defence said in a statement on its website.

“During their meeting, they discussed prospects of military cooperation and ways to boost it as well as other topics of common interest,” the statement said.

The two countries are traditionally close and Saudi Arabia in 2018 gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2bn oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis.

But Riyadh is irked by criticism from Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has been lukewarm on the Kashmir issue, two senior military officials had told Reuters, motivating the army chief's planned visit.

Last week, the military's media affairs wing had confirmed that the COAS was travelling, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and “primarily military affairs oriented”.

Pakistan has long pressed the Saudi-led Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to convene a high-level meeting to highlight Indian violations in occupied Kashmir.

But the OIC has only held low-level meetings so far.

On August 5, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said: "I am once again respectfully telling the OIC that a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers is our expectation.

"If you cannot convene it, then I’ll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris.”

Qureshi said that Pakistan had skipped the Kuala Lumpur Summit last December on Saudi Arabia's request and now Pakistani Muslims were demanding Riyadh “show leadership on the issue”.

“We have our own sensitivities. You have to realise this. Gulf countries should understand this,” the foreign minister had said, adding that he could no more indulge in diplomatic niceties.

He had made it clear that he was not being emotional and fully understood the implications of his statement. “It’s right, I’m taking a position despite our good ties with Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The Foreign Office (FO) had later defended the minister's remarks, saying his was a reflection of people’s aspirations and expectations from the OIC to raise the Kashmir issue internationally.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, the FO spokesperson had said that the people of Pakistan had more expectations from the OIC and would like it to play a leading role in raising the Kashmir issue internationally.

However, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had criticised Qureshi's remarks, calling them "highly unfortunate and irresponsible".

In a tweet, the PML-N president had said: "Qureshi's statement about brotherly Saudi Arabia is highly unfortunate & irresponsible. It flies in the face of history of our special & trusted relationship with the kingdom.

"The cavalier attitude by this government is undermining Pakistan's core relations with friendly countries!"

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Comments (64)

kp
Aug 17, 2020 03:27pm
Always dependent.
Vivek Lahore
Aug 17, 2020 03:28pm
Money matters!!
Fahim Khan
Aug 17, 2020 03:29pm
No constitution or rule of law
A shah
Aug 17, 2020 03:30pm
Hope they discuss the human rights abuses by China on the Uighur Muslims
A shah
Aug 17, 2020 03:31pm
Where is Qureshi? He made the mess
A shah
Aug 17, 2020 03:32pm
Pakistan has damaged this relationship beyond repair
Surya Kant
Aug 17, 2020 03:34pm
Wish you all the best for your visit.
Fastrack
Aug 17, 2020 03:38pm
COAS and PMIK, two sincere, fearless sons of the soil.
Fastrack
Aug 17, 2020 03:39pm
Saudi Arabia needs Pakistan more than Pakistan needs them. That's the reminder he has gone to give.
Md
Aug 17, 2020 03:39pm
Qureshi's statement was necessary.
King
Aug 17, 2020 03:42pm
Where are elected representatives ??
Kusmo Dar
Aug 17, 2020 03:54pm
Democracy at work?
Babar Azam
Aug 17, 2020 03:57pm
and if possible some loan.
Yoda
Aug 17, 2020 03:58pm
So much for being a democratic country.
Hawk
Aug 17, 2020 04:01pm
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are time tested friends. I hope COAS will do it easily.
Surya
Aug 17, 2020 04:03pm
Isn't that the duty of PM??
za
Aug 17, 2020 04:09pm
Pakistan needs Saudi more than Saudi needs Pakistan as per current economic situation.
Qamar
Aug 17, 2020 04:10pm
We are brothers and brothers always have disagreements on issues. We will be fine InshAllah
MW
Aug 17, 2020 04:12pm
@Surya, Its actually Saudis demand to meet Army Chief instead, PM can't do much about it!
Kaleidoscope
Aug 17, 2020 04:17pm
@Surya, internal matter of Pakistan
Johnny sins
Aug 17, 2020 04:20pm
Here comes the saviour of humanity. Keep it up!
Erum Aziz
Aug 17, 2020 04:25pm
Long live Pakistan Saudi Friendship
Sunil
Aug 17, 2020 04:30pm
Private jet?
Sohaib
Aug 17, 2020 04:30pm
Trump said Saudi will not survive 2 weeks without their help. Not a word from saudia
khan
Aug 17, 2020 04:32pm
This confirm who is running the country.
Rao
Aug 17, 2020 04:35pm
Like UAE, KSA,Kuwait and Bahrain will join the bandwagon...Pakistan will be left with Turkey, China, North Korea & Iran...Malaysia is long gone.
Shan
Aug 17, 2020 04:36pm
What ties?
Disappointed Overseas Pakistani
Aug 17, 2020 04:37pm
@Qamar , no more brothers. Saudi Arabia has relations with israel while you hate it You are in this relationship for monetary reasons ignoring your ideology
Anand Yesu
Aug 17, 2020 04:40pm
@Qamar , Whoever gives money shares brotherly relationship with Pakistan.
M.Kannappan
Aug 17, 2020 04:44pm
@MW, Saudis know who matters in Pakistan.
BAXAR
Aug 17, 2020 04:46pm
@za, "Pakistan needs Saudi more than Saudi needs Pakistan as per current economic situation." Strategic relations are built upon future, not present or past conditions. If the gulf states were not in need, they would not make "peace deals" with Israel, with which they never were at war.
saksci
Aug 17, 2020 05:52pm
@Rao, It will be great for Pakistan in future.
Salman
Aug 17, 2020 06:33pm
Did MBS received him at the airport?
Ashok
Aug 17, 2020 06:35pm
@Fastrack, He is going to commit, this government will be out in 6 months
Jill
Aug 17, 2020 06:36pm
@Fastrack, then should the king not be visiting Pakistan?
Bilal
Aug 17, 2020 06:41pm
Saudis need Pakistan and Pakistan needs the Saudis. It will be some give and take on both sides.
bhaRAT©
Aug 17, 2020 06:50pm
@Ashok, You are clueless!
Faisal Mehmood
Aug 17, 2020 07:14pm
@Bilal, its only mind set. Saudi needs us very badly.
Hafeez
Aug 17, 2020 07:26pm
All will be well soon. Every country goes it way..
truevoice
Aug 17, 2020 07:31pm
Better not to mess with Saudi when not capable and rich..
AGAKHAN
Aug 17, 2020 07:41pm
@Fastrack, So why PM-IK did not go to SA??
Kam
Aug 17, 2020 07:43pm
Shocking. What is IK’s role??
Mohan
Aug 17, 2020 07:54pm
No elected leaders in Pakistan to represent the country in a foreign nation?
Sane
Aug 17, 2020 08:04pm
@Kaleidoscope , seems like an international matter of sucking up for everyone to see. Nothing internal about it :)
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Aug 17, 2020 08:11pm
Where is the government ...?
Raz
Aug 17, 2020 08:15pm
Saudi cannot afford to disobey the one country that is the centre of the universe, and the only muslim country to have nuclear weapons.. The COAS have gone to remind that.
Su
Aug 17, 2020 08:23pm
So, the COAS also is the chief diplomat of Pakistan?
RationalBabu
Aug 17, 2020 08:26pm
@Qamar , do Saudis think you are their brothers?
Mukul
Aug 17, 2020 08:26pm
@Hawk, you are friends with anyone who loans you money
besomeone
Aug 17, 2020 08:31pm
@Anand Yesu, so true!!
Hwh
Aug 17, 2020 08:31pm
Where is FM by the way now a days?
RationalBabu
Aug 17, 2020 08:33pm
Why does the General perform duties of a foreign minister?
Your Master
Aug 17, 2020 08:34pm
@Shan, What tied ? Brotherly tied , you won't understand.
Your Master
Aug 17, 2020 08:36pm
@Anand Yesu,.. Except India.
Iqbal Zaman
Aug 17, 2020 08:42pm
I see it as role adjustment. I pray Pakistan can get out of economic constraints and exert more will soon inshaAllah.
INDIAN LOVE
Aug 17, 2020 08:47pm
@Surya, Both are bigger than PM .
Kaleidoscope
Aug 17, 2020 08:47pm
@Sunil , no we are poor
INDIAN LOVE
Aug 17, 2020 08:48pm
@khan, no country doubt about this fact . All Pakistani knows it very well .
Bhav
Aug 17, 2020 10:04pm
We don't need Saudi...we are powerful country in OIC...we have CPEC ..
St. Mercury
Aug 17, 2020 10:09pm
I am a bit puzzled. Is Gen Bajwa a foreign minister or a head of the forces? Why is he going there instead of the foreign minister?
Mukul
Aug 17, 2020 10:22pm
@Iqbal Zaman , education and jobs. Focus on those
Jitendra Singh
Aug 17, 2020 10:23pm
As money matters for Pakistan...So .. it does for Saudi Arabia
Ashok
Aug 17, 2020 10:30pm
@Fastrack, is it? Will he say that in a statement?
Chrís Dăń
Aug 17, 2020 10:39pm
@Kaleidoscope, Finally admiting
