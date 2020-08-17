Missing human rights activist Sarang Joyo returns home in Karachi

Human rights activist Sarang Joyo returned to his home in Karachi late on Sunday night, his father said, almost a week after he reportedly went missing.

His father, the well-known Sindhi writer Taj Joyo, said "unknown people had dropped" his son off at Sohrab Goth around 1am, adding that Sarang had then come home in a taxi.

Sarang, 34, is a research associate at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi.

According to his father, Sarang was leading the Sindh Sujagi Forum to highlight Sindh’s issues like repatriation of Afghan refugees from the province, 2017 census and enforced disappearances among others.

He went missing after leaving his residence in Akhtar Colony, Karachi, at midnight intervening Aug 10 and 11. The Joyo family believes he was picked up by unknown security personnel.

Taj added that on return, his son was tired and did not feel well, upon which the family called a private doctor to check on him. "The doctor advised him to rest," he said.

Taj, who is in Islamabad to attend a Senate committee meeting today on enforced disappearances, said Sarang would perhaps narrate what happened to him later. He questioned who would "compensate the physical and mental damages which Sarang Joyo suffered".

He added that he would present his stance in writing before the Senate committee and demand that all missing persons be released.

Earlier this week, Taj had refused to receive the presidential Pride of Performance award apparently due to the lack of resolution of Sindh’s "core issues" — ranging from enforced disappearances, usurpation of Sindh’s natural and water resources, denial of national language status to Sindhi language etc.

He was also aggrieved over recent ‘enforced’ disappearance of his son and he had been joining protests outside the Karachi Press Club by family members of missing persons — allegedly picked in different districts of Sindh over the past several months.

Senate panel to discuss Joyo's disappearance

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has summoned the head of Commission on Missing Persons retired Justice Javed Iqbal and Sindh’s Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to appear before it on Monday (today) for a briefing to its members on the disappearance of Sarang Joyo.

According to a seven-point agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat, the committee headed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP is also set to take up some important legislations and the Balochistan government’s report on the Chaman border incident of last month resulting in civilian casualties.

According to a press release issued by the PPP Media Office on Saturday, it was on the directives of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the issue of Joyo’s disappearance was included in the agenda for the meeting.