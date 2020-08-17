DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 17, 2020

Ship oozing oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

AFPUpdated 17 Aug 2020

Email

THIS aerial picture taken on Sunday shows the oil tanker MV Wakashio after it broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. The ship had run aground recently and leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast.—AFP
THIS aerial picture taken on Sunday shows the oil tanker MV Wakashio after it broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. The ship had run aground recently and leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast.—AFP

PORT LOUIS: A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the coast of Mauritius has split in two.

The bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.

Mauritius declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews raced against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the stricken vessel.

“It was confirmed on August 15 that the vessel has broken into two,” the ship’s operator Mitsui OSK Lines said in a statement on Sunday, noting that the information came from the vessel’s owner, Nagashiki Shipping.

The split was caused by a crack in a cargo hold on its stern side, Mitsui said.

Officials had been preparing for the development for days, and images taken on Saturday indicated it was inevitable, with the two pieces only partially attached.

Nearly all the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil had been pumped off the ship by that time, though there were still 90 tonnes on board, much of it residue from the leakage.

Mitsui noted on Sunday that “an amount of unrecovered oil is believed to have leaked out of the vessel”, without providing details.

Thousands of Mauritians have volunteered day and night to clean the powder-blue waters that have long been a favourite among honeymooners and tourists.

The spill is both an environmental and economic disaster for Mauritius, which relies heavily on tourism.

The spill already qualifies as the “worst ecological disaster” for the Indian Ocean island nation, Greenpeace Africa campaigner Happy Khambule said, adding that it “puts unique species under immediate threats”.

Now that the ship has split, the salvage team intends to pull the front two-thirds out to sea using two tugboats to avoid further damage to the Mauritian coastline, a police official in the capital Port Louis said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

The remaining portion is still stuck on the reef and officials have not yet determined how they might remove it, the official said.

That portion includes the ship’s engine room, which still contains 30 cubic metres of oil, and rough weather will complicate efforts to pump that oil out, according to a statement on Sunday from the Mauritian crisis committee formed to respond to the spill.

The crisis committee expects rough weather for the next five days.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 17, 2020 09:50am
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic, gross and great environmental tragedy?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The politics of delusion

The politics of delusion

A disturbing trend is the tendency by some leaders and their followers to invent their own ‘reality’.

Opinion

The politics of delusion

The politics of delusion

A disturbing trend is the tendency by some leaders and their followers to invent their own ‘reality’.

Editorial

17 Aug 2020

Power agreement

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, the government got what it had long been seeking: wind power...

17 Aug 2020

‘Vicious attacks’

AN opinionated woman in Pakistan might as well have a target painted on her back. When she has a public profile and...

17 Aug 2020

Peasants’ rights

THE Hari Welfare Association recently released the State of Peasants’ Rights in Sindh in 2019. This is an annual...

Updated 16 Aug 2020

Ties with Israel

IN the aftermath of the shock announcement of the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE, there is...

16 Aug 2020

New virus wave?

JUST days after the government announced that all sectors of the economy would reopen in light of the decrease in...

16 Aug 2020

Perils of deforestation

A RECENT statement by the World Wildlife Fund has revealed that Pakistan has the second highest deforestation rate ...