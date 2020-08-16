DAWN.COM

UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus research

Reuters 16 Aug 2020

The deal “is considered the first business [deal] to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors", according to APEX’s chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury. — Reuters/File
The Emirati APEX National Investment company signed a “strategic commercial agreement” with Israel’s Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to Covid-19, including a testing device, the UAE’s state news agency WAM said late on Saturday.

The deal “is considered the first business [deal] to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the novel coronavirus”, WAM quoted APEX’s chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury as saying.

The agreement was signed at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, coming soon after Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Israel-UAE deal could open up US weapons sales to Gulf kingdom

Normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave the way for more US weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country, according to experts.

In a National Public Radio interview on Friday, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that “the more the Emirates become a friend of Israel, become a partner of Israel, become a regional ally of the United States, I think obviously that alters the threat assessment and could work out to the Emirates’ benefit” on future weapons sales.

David Makovsky, director of the Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank, told Reuters the deal is “a win for the Emirates, which will undoubtedly be eligible for military sales that it could not obtain due to ‘qualitative military edge’ restrictions due to fear certain technologies could be used against Israel”.

World

Comments (13)

Prateik
Aug 16, 2020 02:19pm
UAE chose scientific development over narrow minded views.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 16, 2020 02:21pm
Iron brothers Turkey and China are already doing business with Israel for many years
Recommend 0
ghalib
Aug 16, 2020 02:21pm
Good. Free lunch seekers should look elsewhere.
Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Aug 16, 2020 02:21pm
So UAE people will help Israel to develop virus kit!!
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 16, 2020 02:26pm
Excellent news. Now, UAE will see lots of progress soon.
Recommend 0
Love
Aug 16, 2020 02:27pm
Pakistani workers will be out from UAE soon
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 16, 2020 02:27pm
'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus research = UAE Money + Israel Research.
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 16, 2020 02:30pm
Oil economy is dying and UAE is wise in taking right decision at right time
Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 16, 2020 02:34pm
Israeli brains and UAE money - unstoppable force
Recommend 0
Binod
Aug 16, 2020 02:46pm
World is moving on...but some will not
Recommend 0
Logic
Aug 16, 2020 02:51pm
Which country is at loss for not having diplomatic ties with Israel for so many years and that too for others cause? Can anyone guess?
Recommend 0
unperson
Aug 16, 2020 02:58pm
@Jamal Ahmed, and you, while hating both, would stand in line to get the vaccine.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Aug 16, 2020 02:59pm
And Pakistan????
Recommend 0

