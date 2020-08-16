Senate panel to discuss Joyo’s disappearance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has summoned the head of Commission on Missing Persons retired Justice Javed Iqbal and Sindh’s Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to appear before it on Monday for a briefing to its members on the disappearance of human rights activist Sarang Joyo.

According to seven-point agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat, the committee headed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP is also set to take up some important legislations and the Balochistan government’s report on the Chaman border incident of last month resulting in civilian casualties.

According to a press release issued by the PPP Media Office here on Saturday, it was on the directives of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the issue of Mr Joyo’s disappearance was included in the agenda for the Monday’s meeting.

Mr Joyo, who was actively campaigning for the release of the missing persons of Sindh, went missing from his home in Karachi a few days ago, his family had confirmed to the media.

Recent Chaman violence, some legislation also on agenda for Monday’s meeting

Writers, human rights activists and political workers had last week protested outside the Karachi Press Club and observed token hunger strike against the disappearance of Sarang Joyo, who is the son of renowned Sindhi writer Taj Joyo.

Wife of Mr Joyo had reportedly said that some unknown persons had broken into their house, held the entire household hostage, and took his husband with them. Moreover, she alleged that the unknown persons had also taken away personal belongings, including the laptop and books, of her husband.

The committee is also set to receive a briefing from the home secretary of Balochistan on the July 30 incident in Chaman in which three people, including a woman, were killed and over 20 injured in a clash between an unruly mob and security forces at Friendship Gate at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border when it was opened for pedestrian movement after remaining closed for several weeks to allow the people from both sides to travel to their native areas to celebrate Eidul Azha.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2020