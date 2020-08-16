DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 16, 2020

MoU signed with IPPs to cut cost: minister

Kalbe AliUpdated 16 Aug 2020

Email

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and SAPM on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim addressing a press conference in PID. — APP
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and SAPM on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim addressing a press conference in PID. — APP

• PM’s aide says accord to be applicable after clearance of dues
• Two years needed to frame new purchase regime

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that provision of cheap electricity to consumers on a sustainable basis is the government’s top priority.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Shahzad Qasim on Saturday, the minister said that as a first major step towards providing cheap electricity to consumers, the government signed a basic agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Senator Faraz said expensive power contracts had been signed in the past, as the previous governments had failed to negotiate with the IPPs for the benefit of consumers. However, he said, it was not possible for the present government to undo the contracts unilaterally though Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to address the issue of expensive electricity on an immediate basis.

For this purpose, he said, the government constituted a team that held negotiations with the IPPs to revisit the old contracts.

The minister said under the new agreement signed with the IPPs, payments would only be made for the electricity acquired and consumed instead of the total installed capacity of a particular power plant. Also, the equity return would be made in rupees rather than US dollars, as was the past practice, he said.

He said the government intended to enhance the share of renewable energy to 20 to 25 per cent in the overall energy mix by 2030, as it would also help reduce dependence on petroleum fuel and the cost of power production.

Read: 27-year power generation plan ignores local energy resources

While giving details of the recently signed memorandum of understanding with the IPPs, the special assistant on power said there was a need to exercise caution as sovereign guarantees with the IPPs were involved. He highlighted that among the key milestones achieved in the latest MoU with the IPPs was to hold fuel efficiency tests of plants and the results would be shared with the electric power regulator as well.

“The IPPs would not only have to follow the prescribed limit of Nepra but also the savings would have to be shared with the government,” he said, adding that it would help reduce the cost of electricity.

Mr Qasim said late payment surcharge to be paid by the government to the IPPs, which was earlier Kibor plus 4.5 per cent, was dropped to Kibor plus 2 per cent only.

The special assistant said the government was working to change the whole power purchase regime with the IPPs, as the current system guaranteed payment of electricity to the IPPs as per their installed capacity even if the actual purchase of electricity was much lower.

“It will take between one and two years to devise a new power purchase regime,” he added.

He said the MoU would be applicable only after the dues were cleared. He added that the tariff of various hydro power plants of Wapda were being rationalised at a uniform rate, while currently different projects had different rate of return.

Responding to a question, Mr Qasim said the MoU had been signed and its impact would be felt by the consumers after some time but he did not specify the time when the consumers would get the benefit of the new agreement.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Must women be dependent?

Must women be dependent?

Women are placed in the unjust position of having to defend their legal title against spurious allegations.

Travesty unlimited

Travesty unlimited

Abbas Nasir

His father’s protestations were ignored. He was tied up, carried to the road outside, dumped on the ground and shot dead.

Editorial

16 Aug 2020

Ties with Israel

IN the aftermath of the shock announcement of the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE, there is...

16 Aug 2020

New virus wave?

JUST days after the government announced that all sectors of the economy would reopen in light of the decrease in...

16 Aug 2020

Perils of deforestation

A RECENT statement by the World Wildlife Fund has revealed that Pakistan has the second highest deforestation rate ...

Israel-UAE deal
Updated 15 Aug 2020

Israel-UAE deal

Peace must be based on justice and fair play; otherwise such ‘peace deals’ are fig leaves for capitulation.

15 Aug 2020

GIDC verdict

THE majority Supreme Court judgement in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess case allowing the government to...

15 Aug 2020

Peshawar BRT ready

THE long-awaited, though controversial, Peshawar BRT project is finally complete and has been opened for the public....