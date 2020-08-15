DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 15, 2020

Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters | AFP 15 Aug 2020

Email

Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. — AFP/File
Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. — AFP/File

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.

Some scientists said they fear that with this fast regulatory approval, Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine against the disease.

Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Its approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as Phase III. Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.

The vaccine has been named “Sputnik V” in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. President Vladimir Putin has assured the public that it is safe, adding that one of his daughters had taken it as a volunteer and felt good afterwards.

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said previously that Russia would be producing about five million doses a month by December-January, Interfax said.

The head of the institute, Alexander Gintsburg, told the TASS state news agency on Saturday that volunteers taking part in the final stage testing of the vaccine's safety and efficacy would have two inoculations.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said this week that the vaccine would first be made available to medics and would later be available to all Russians on a voluntary basis.

With more than 917,000 confirmed infections, Russia's coronavirus caseload is currently fourth in the world after the United States, Brazil and India.

Currently, Russia has 92,000 people hospitalised with the virus and 2,900 in intensive care, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Under one flag

Under one flag

Fahd Husain

From better education and healthcare facilities to improved governance at the local level, a number of objectives...

Editorial

Israel-UAE deal
Updated 15 Aug 2020

Israel-UAE deal

Peace must be based on justice and fair play; otherwise such ‘peace deals’ are fig leaves for capitulation.

15 Aug 2020

GIDC verdict

THE majority Supreme Court judgement in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess case allowing the government to...

15 Aug 2020

Peshawar BRT ready

THE long-awaited, though controversial, Peshawar BRT project is finally complete and has been opened for the public....

Aug 14 thoughts
Updated 14 Aug 2020

Aug 14 thoughts

Often, in state policies, there appears to be more emphasis on form and less on substance.

14 Aug 2020

A rare consensus

ON Wednesday, the National Assembly passed five more FATF-related bills as a result of an understanding between the...

14 Aug 2020

Russian vaccine

AS countries race to produce the first coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s claims that it has approved such a vaccine...