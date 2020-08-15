DAWN.COM

Modi says India set to mass produce Covid-19 vaccine when scientists give go-ahead

Reuters 15 Aug 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets officers as he arrives to attend Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15. – Reuters
India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, also launching a national project to roll out health identities for each citizen.

In annual celebrations scaled down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi identified health and economic self-reliance as the key priorities for his government.

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, wearing a flowing orange and white turban and covering his mouth and nose with a scarf of the same colours whenever anyone came close to him at the ceremony.

“Along with mass-production, the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready,” Modi said. “The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines.”

Launching a National Digital Health Mission for the country of 1.3 billion, Modi said in his seventh Independence Day speech that records of every health test, disease, medication and other details will be kept under a health ID.

“Technology will be judiciously used to reduce challenges in treatments,” he said.

“Whether it is making a doctor’s appointment, depositing money or running around for documents in the hospital, the mission will help remove all such challenges.”

Neil
Aug 15, 2020 10:28am
Happy Independence Day to India.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 15, 2020 10:28am
World is racing towards Covid vaccine. Testing and availability of vaccine should be the top priority.
Recommend 0
ghalib
Aug 15, 2020 10:31am
Long live Modi.
Recommend 0
Murli
Aug 15, 2020 10:31am
Thats our PM. He talks only what is possible. Never makes people dream, but makes people's dream come true. No harsh language, no war talk, no nuclear threats. He acts only when provoked. Hope our neighbours learn from this.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Aug 15, 2020 10:32am
We are lucky. We have a visionary leader like Modi. India will fly from here.
Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 15, 2020 10:32am
Modi is a great leader.He knows how to carry people with him even in adversaries.!!
Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 15, 2020 10:33am
Modi leads the way for India!!
Recommend 0
Amit
Aug 15, 2020 10:34am
Good going.Great initiative,slowly but steadily inching towards it's goal.
Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Aug 15, 2020 10:38am
Thank you PM Sahab !
Recommend 0
Asghar
Aug 15, 2020 10:39am
You can test as much as you wish. Testing does not mean final product.
Recommend 0
truevoice
Aug 15, 2020 10:41am
Not only 3 another 2 companies are going to start trials any time soon..
Recommend 0
kp
Aug 15, 2020 10:42am
Cadila is in Third phase trial, Serum Research Institute is in Third Phase. Also India is part of seven nation Oxford vaccine. Just be cautious till January and India will have atleast 2 good vaccines.
Recommend 0
PK
Aug 15, 2020 10:43am
Hope more than one vaccine candidate succeeds. That way everybody will have access to vaccines faster.
Recommend 0
mohan Sharma
Aug 15, 2020 11:15am
@Asghar, you better import it from china.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 15, 2020 11:16am
Modi man of the century!
Recommend 0

