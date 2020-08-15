DAWN.COM

Erdogan says Turkey could suspend diplomatic ties with UAE

AFP 15 Aug 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a strong advocate of Palestinian rights and has frequently criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank. — AFP/File
DUBAI: As the United Arab Emirates defended its bombshell move to establish relations with Israel, Turkey and Iran condemned the decision while Saudi Arabia conspicuously kept quiet on Friday.

Turkish president said his country could suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE over the move while Iran described the decision as a “strategic stupidity”.

“I gave an order to the foreign minister. I said we could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration or withdraw our ambassador,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

In a deal announced on Thursday by the US, Israel pledged to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands in exchange for a normalisation of ties with the UAE.

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the “immediate” recall of its ambassador to the UAE in protest at the deal.

President Erdogan is a strong advocate of Palestinian rights and has frequently criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank.

Saudi Arabia keeps quiet as Emirati minister defends move

“History will not forget those who betray the Palestinian people and sell out the Palestinian cause,” Mr Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted on Friday.

“Turkey will continue to stand by the Palestinian people.” The Turkish foreign ministry earlier described the UAE-Israel deal as a hypocritical betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Ties between the UAE and Turkey have been strained for a long time, and have especially deteriorated over the conflict in Libya where the two countries support opposing sides.

For its part, Tehran termed the move “an act of strategic stupidity” that would only strengthen the Iran-backed “axis of resistance”.

“The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalising of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Tehran warned against Israeli interference in the Gulf and said the UAE should “accept responsibility for all the consequences” of the agreement.

The UAE-Israel agreement comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held rare talks with his Emirati counterpart last week, raising hopes for a mending of their ties.

The UAE had downgraded its relations with Iran in January 2016 amid a spike in tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic.

UAE stance

An Emirati minister said the deal was designed to “shake up” the impasse over the Palestinian problem and serve his country’s interests.

Omar Saif Ghobash, assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, said: “I think we’ve demonstrated that we are able to enter a very staid and tired situation and to shake things up, and we look forward to seeing positive developments coming out of this real engagement,” he said in an interview.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raises the prospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.

But regional power Saudi Arabia, whose own efforts to induce Israel to withdraw from occupied territories have been effectively sidelined by the United Arab Emirates move, has remained conspicuously silent.

“We didn’t consult with anybody, we didn’t inform anybody, and as a sovereign state we don’t feel that we have the obligation to do that,” Ghobash said, asked if long-time ally Riyadh was consulted in advance.

“We are in the process now of informing our friends and partners and others in the region as to why we took the step” but “it’s to be expected that not everybody will ... applaud or comment”.

“We have taken the decision as a sovereign state with our own interests and our own calculations in mind.”

The establishment of ties with Israel comes after years of quiet rapprochement, including the hosting of athletes and ministers from the Jewish state.

Apart from the diplomatic implications, there are obvious economic benefits.

The UAE, rich in oil and with big ambitions in space and technology, will be able to do business openly with Israel, which will have access to the modern cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as they attract talent and investment.

“We as a country are very globally connected and we do find that the connections are incredibly lucrative and contribute to our GDP,” Ghobash said, in an unusually candid assessment.

“We are driven by pragmatic considerations.”

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2020

Kris
Aug 15, 2020 09:11am
Will Pakistan follow its newly discovered brother?
Recommend 0
New age Indian
Aug 15, 2020 09:15am
Accept the reality and move on
Recommend 0
Aamir Akhtar
Aug 15, 2020 09:19am
But Turkey has a diplomatic mission in Israel. I think they should also call back their ambassador from Israel. Why play two ways? Charity should begin at home. Every country is free to do what it wants to like you want to keep a mission in Israel but also don't want others to keep a mission there.
Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 15, 2020 09:19am
Other than issuing statements, what other personal sacrifice have citizens of these countries made for Palestinians? Will they skip a meal in solidarity with Palestinians?
Recommend 0
Abba leo
Aug 15, 2020 09:21am
Pakistan should also consider suspending ties with UAE, after all Palestinian cause is similar to Kashmir cause and both are dear to all Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Reality check
Aug 15, 2020 09:28am
Turks lost Palestine, they have every reason to be salty about it.
Recommend 0
Bandhu
Aug 15, 2020 09:30am
Suspend , what are you waiting for. Does Turkey matter
Recommend 0
GreenOracle
Aug 15, 2020 09:39am
Turkey has own diplomatic relations with Israel. So why is he complaining about UAE?
Recommend 0
Suresh
Aug 15, 2020 09:40am
YoU should suspend diplomatic ties as well.. After returning their loan amount of course
Recommend 0
Ramrajya Satya
Aug 15, 2020 09:41am
Turkey enjoys billions of dollars in trade & tourism with Israel but doesn't want any of the Arab countries to develop economic ties with Israel - so who's the real hypocrite ?
Recommend 0
TechCU
Aug 15, 2020 09:46am
Does pakistan has courage to follow the suit?
Recommend 0
BenIk
Aug 15, 2020 09:47am
Why not with china over uighurs
Recommend 0

