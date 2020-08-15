DAWN.COM

Pompeo hails Islamabad’s role in Afghan peace process

Anwar Iqbal 15 Aug 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extends greetings and best wishes on Independence Day. — Reuters/File
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that despite many challenges, the United States and Pakistan had made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process.

In an Independence Day message, Secretary Pompeo also conveyed the “greetings and best wishes” of the American [people] to the people of Pakistan.”

He noted that for more than seventy years, the United States and Pakistan have worked together on issues of critical importance.

“This last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is saving lives,” he said.

Secretary Pompeo said that the United States looked forward to strengthening this bilateral partnership by “expanding US-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come.”

Pakistan played a key role in arranging a deal between the United States and the Taliban earlier this year and is now working with Washington to implement the deal.

Pak US Ties , Taliban Talks
Comments (1)

Hari
Aug 15, 2020 09:21am
Agreement with Taliban is a failure not peace. Wait and see.
