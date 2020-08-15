Five injured, FC van damaged in two Balochistan explosions

CHAGAI/KHUZDAR: Two bomb blasts occurred in Balochistan’s Nushki and Mastung district on Thursday.

The target of the attack in Nushki was a vehicle of the Frontier Corps, but no one was injured in the attack.

The blast in Mastung, however, left five people, including a woman and a child, injured.

According to sources, the patrolling vehicle of the Frontier Corps was partially damaged after being hit by an improvised explosive device on a link road in the Killi Mengal area of Nushki.

They said the front part of the vehicle was damaged due to blast.

Woman, child among those wounded in Mastung blast

The sound of blast was heard in many parts of the Nushki city, creating fear among its people.

After the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.

In Mastung, five people were injured in the blast.

Police said that unidentified people planted explosive material under a pushcart and parked it at a roadside outside a government-run school. The blast rocked the entire town.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital.

Police identified the injured as Hafiz Hameed­ullah, Naseebullah, Ghulam Rasool, Shahid Ali and Naz Bibi.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2020