In pictures: With Covid-19 kept at bay, Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistanis across the country took to the streets and national monuments to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm, without much regard for guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As the clock struck midnight, jubilant citizens gathered in Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country to witness dazzling displays of fireworks, most foregoing face masks and social distancing.
In the morning, flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country and special programmes were scheduled to observe the Independence Day.
Header image: People cheer while watching fireworks during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi, Friday, Aug 14. — AP
