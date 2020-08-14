In pictures: With Covid-19 kept at bay, Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

Jubilant citizens do fireworks, take out rallies across the country carrying national flags.

Pakistanis across the country took to the streets and national monuments to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm, without much regard for guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As the clock struck midnight, jubilant citizens gathered in Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country to witness dazzling displays of fireworks, most foregoing face masks and social distancing.

In the morning, flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country and special programmes were scheduled to observe the Independence Day.

Men ride on a bike with a large flag of Pakistan along a street during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14. — AFP

People hold national flags as they gather during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

A man wears patriotic memorabilia as he reacts to the national anthem to celebrate Independence Day as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Karachi. — Reuters

Fireworks light the sky close to the Minar-e-Pakistan during Independence Day celebrations, in Lahore on Friday. — AP

A Pakistan Navy officer salutes at the mausoleum of founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

A family rides on a bike along a street during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14. — AFP

People watch fireworks on a street during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

People hold torch lights during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

Soldiers march to lay wreaths on the mausoleum of founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

People drive along a street with national flags during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14. — AFP

People gather during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

People use their mobile phones to film fireworks close to the Minar-e-Pakistan during Independence Day celebrations, in Lahore. — AP

A man wearing an outfit designed as the Pakistani national flag walks along with his children in Karachi. — AFP

People light up fireworks during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi, Friday, Aug 14. — AP

