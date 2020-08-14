DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 14, 2020

Celebrations of 73rd Independence Day begin with traditional zeal across the country

Dawn.comUpdated 14 Aug 2020

Email

President Arif Alvi attends the flag-hoisting ceremony at President House. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi attends the flag-hoisting ceremony at President House. — DawnNewsTV

The celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day began with traditional zeal and fervour across the country as change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country and special programmes were scheduled to observe the Independence Day.

Messages were also released by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recalled the sacrifices of the forefathers and those who fought for and laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The president called upon the nation to "stand firm and work for progress and prosperity" of the country. He urged the people to stay united in order to meet the challenges that are being faced by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran, whose message was posted in a series of tweets by the PM Office's Twitter account, said that the day was "an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state".

He also paid tribute to "all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland" and pledged to "continue pursuing" the ideals of the nation's founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"We have battled against odds both at external as well as internal fronts," the prime minister said. "From the hostility of a neighbouring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance. Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline'."

The president and the prime minister also directed the nation's attention towards the "gross human rights violations" committed by the Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said that the residents of occupied Kashmir have been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past three decades. He further said that "gross human rights violations" by the Indian forces have intensified since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party repealed the autonomy of the occupied territory last year. He assured occupied Kashmir's people that "Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their Right to Self-Determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions".

The prime minister said that the nation's "heart [is] profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IIOJK who are facing military siege since past one year". He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for occupied Kashmir's residents' "struggle for their right to self-determination" and promised to raise the issue on every forum.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 14, 2020 09:41am
Love you my dear, dear Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Aug 14, 2020 09:47am
Alhamdulillah for this priceless freedom. Salute to all freedom fighters and martyrs till today.
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Aug 14, 2020 10:09am
On this most eventful celebration, I also wish that Pakistan will remember the unique contribution of Rahmat Ali, for it is he who conceptualized the idea of Pakistan and submitted the same to Quaid-i-Azam M A Jinnah in 1933
Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Aug 14, 2020 10:10am
A Very Happy Independence Day Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 14, 2020 10:12am
Our main internal challange is corrupt polititians.
Recommend 0
ABD San Francisco USA
Aug 14, 2020 10:20am
President said in the message: "...said that the residents of occupied Kashmir have been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past three decades." If my math is correct, the President of Pakistan agrees that Kashmiri people were not suffering in the hands of Indian forces until 1990.
Recommend 0
Mahavir
Aug 14, 2020 10:23am
Happy Birthday to Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Subhi
Aug 14, 2020 10:26am
Happy Independence Day. But too much of patriotism by Mr. President by showing Pakistani flag in his mask. The mask is not a show piece where head of the state should display the national flag. A national flag is a matter of pride and symbolizes a nation. This should not been in the mask
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Road to climate justice

Road to climate justice

The idea of a just transition is emerging as a necessary condition for effective climate action.

Editorial

Aug 14 thoughts
Updated 14 Aug 2020

Aug 14 thoughts

Often, in state policies, there appears to be more emphasis on form and less on substance.

14 Aug 2020

A rare consensus

ON Wednesday, the National Assembly passed five more FATF-related bills as a result of an understanding between the...

14 Aug 2020

Russian vaccine

AS countries race to produce the first coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s claims that it has approved such a vaccine...

13 Aug 2020

US mediation

THE thought of getting the US or other world powers involved in improving the sticky Pakistan-India relationship is...

13 Aug 2020

Missing LG systems

THE reluctance to work at strengthening the foundations is reflected in the inability to deal with crises. There was...

13 Aug 2020

Protecting children

IN a meeting held on Tuesday, the Senate Special Committee on Child Protection spoke of the need to strengthen the...