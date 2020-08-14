Parliamentary probe sought into pilots’ licences

RAWALPINDI: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation has recommended that a parliamentary committee be constituted to hold an inquiry into the issuance of dubious licences to pilots.

A meeting of the committee presided over by its chairman Mushahidullah Khan on Thursday was briefed on constitution of a joint investigation team on corruption in New Islamabad International Airport, different taxes on air tickets, steps taken to restore international flight operation and issuance of fake licences to pilots and the status of internal inquiries conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in this regard and the contradictory statements made by the aviation minister and secretary.

Mr Khan said: “All those who issued suspicious licences to pilots will be arrested if their assets are checked.”

He called for an investigation into sudden increase in fares by the Pakistan International Airlines soon after a sizable reduction and the Rs6 billion contract for replacement of aircraft seats which did not materialise.

“Let us be clear about the issue of fake licenses, but the question remained unanswered even in the last meeting,” Sherry Rehman said.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and PIA’s CEO Arshad Malik briefed the meeting about the New Islamabad International Airport.

