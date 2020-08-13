DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 13, 2020

Breaking

Israel, UAE reach 'historic peace agreement'

AFPUpdated 13 Aug 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump today made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. — AFP/File
US President Donald Trump today made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. — AFP/File

US President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Thursday that Israel and the United Arab Emirates had reached a peace agreement.

The normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel is a “HUGE breakthrough” Trump tweeted, calling it a “Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends.”

Speaking to reporters later, Trump suggested that more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbours in the region were expected.

“Things are happening that I can't talk about,” he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as “a historic day and a significant step forward for peace in the Middle East.”

“The United States hopes that this brave step will be the first in a series of agreements that ends 72 years of hostilities in the region,” Pompeo said.

The UAE's ambassador to Washington said the landmark US-brokered peace deal with Israel was a “win for diplomacy” and a “significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations”.

“Today's announcement is a win for diplomacy and for the region. It is a significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations that lowers tensions and creates new energy for positive change,” Yousef al-Otaiba said in a statement.

In a joint statement, Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said they had spoken on Thursday “and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

Israeli and UAE delegations will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, they said.

“At the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world,” the statement said.

“The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal,” it added.

Israeli PM hails deal as historic

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the deal represented a “historic day” for his country.

But Israel's agreement, according to White House officials, to suspend de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank posed a measure of political risk at home for Netanyahu, who had pledged to carry out the step.

“I will make a special announcement at 8pm with more details about this historic day for the State of Israel,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

A senior Israeli official said applying Israeli sovereignty to areas of the West Bank — territory Palestinians seek for a state along with Gaza and East Jerusalem — was still on the agenda.

But the official said: “The Trump administration asked us to temporarily suspend the (sovereignty) announcement so that the historic peace agreement with the UAE can be implemented.”

A bold step

For its part, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the deal to normalise relations with Israel was “a bold step” to secure a two-state solution to the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“Most countries will see this as a bold step to secure a two-state solution, allowing time for negotiations,” Gargash told a press conference.

Asked when the two countries will open embassies, he said he did not want to speculate on the timeframe “but it is definitely not a long time”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Awaz....
Aug 13, 2020 09:23pm
Great job President Trump. You are a true deal maker and a man of peace. ... Any protest in Dubai against this peace deal? None ...UAE is a peace loving country. Pakistan must learn from UAE leadership.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 13, 2020 09:23pm
Will Superpower Pakistan recognize Israel?
Recommend 0
kp
Aug 13, 2020 09:24pm
Good, Lets spread love peace and prosperity. Hateful Hearts will always find something to hate.
Recommend 0
Nana
Aug 13, 2020 09:26pm
World is coming closer. Intelligence will be appreciated than fundamentalist.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A sham democracy

A sham democracy

Is a provincial assembly competent to make laws in the domain of religious affairs?

Trolls and hate

Trolls and hate

Khurram Husain

Those who are apparently being encouraged to engage in abusive behaviour against the government’s critics are searching for new

Editorial

13 Aug 2020

US mediation

THE thought of getting the US or other world powers involved in improving the sticky Pakistan-India relationship is...

13 Aug 2020

Missing LG systems

THE reluctance to work at strengthening the foundations is reflected in the inability to deal with crises. There was...

13 Aug 2020

Protecting children

IN a meeting held on Tuesday, the Senate Special Committee on Child Protection spoke of the need to strengthen the...

A predictable clash
Updated 12 Aug 2020

A predictable clash

THE clash between Punjab police and PML-N supporters in front of the National Accountability Bureau’s office in...

12 Aug 2020

Tree plantation

SOON after coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his ambitious tree plantation drive with...

12 Aug 2020

Billboard menace

THE recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi has brought the menace of billboards to the Supreme Court’s attention...