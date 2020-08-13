DAWN.COM

Anderson strikes against Pakistan as Fawad Alam's long wait ends with a duck

AFPUpdated 13 Aug 2020

England players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam after a review on the first day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on August 13. — AFP
England's James Anderson, third left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Shan Masood, second left with bat, during the first day of the second Test between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday. — AP
England great James Anderson returned to form with two wickets against Pakistan at Southampton on Thursday as Fawad Alam's long wait for a Test recall ended with a duck.

Pakistan were 126-5 at stumps after a combination of rain and bad light cut short play on the first day of the second Test.

Anderson had taken 2-35 from 15 overs to move to within eight wickets of becoming the first paceman with 600 in Tests.

All of England's four quicks enjoyed success, with only Pakistan opener Abid Ali — dropped twice in the slips — offering prolonged resistance during an innings of 60.

Fawad Alam walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on the first day of the second Test. — AFP
Anderson came into this match having taken just six wickets in three previous Tests this season, at an expensive average of over 41.

By his own admission, he had not been at his best with a match haul of 1-67 during England's three-wicket win in the first Test at his Old Trafford home ground last week.

But the 38-year-old denied rumours he was considering retirement, with England captain Joe Root saying on the eve of this match: “To question Jimmy's ability and his record — do that at your own peril.”

And it was not long before England's all-time leading wicket-taker struck after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss.

In humid conditions conducive to Anderson's bowling, he needed just eight balls to have Shan Masood, fresh from his Test-best 156, lbw for one with an inswinger to the left-hander.

Masood was so clearly out, he did not bother to review the decision.

Pakistan should have been 7-2 but Abid, on one, was reprieved when third slip Dom Sibley dropped an edge off Stuart Broad.

Azhar, under pressure after a run of just one fifty in 10 innings since becoming skipper in November, was nearly out for seven when, playing defensively at in-form all-rounder Chris Woakes, the ball trickled onto his stumps without dislodging the bails.

Woakes suffered again when Abid, on 21, got dropped by second slip Rory Burns.

Luck runs out

But Pakistan's luck ran out when Azhar, on 20, edged a full-length Anderson delivery and this time Burns held a good, low catch to leave Pakistan 78-2.

The only bowlers to have taken more than Anderson's 592 Test wickets are a trio of retired spinners. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan leads the way with 800, while Australia's Shane Warne has 708 and India's Anil Kumble 619.

Abid completed a 99-ball fifty featuring six fours after tea.

But left-arm seamer Sam Curran, recalled in place of fast bowler Jofra Archer, had Abid taken in the slips by Burns with a ball that angled across the right-hander following a couple of inswingers.

Sibley, to his evident relief, held a slip catch off Broad as Asad Shafiq fell cheaply.

Alam, a prolific run-scorer in Pakistan domestic cricket, played the last of his three previous Tests, in which he averages over 41, against New Zealand in Dunedin in November 2009.

The 34-year-old was the only change to the side after replacing leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan. But Alam lasted just five minutes at the crease.

Batting with an extremely open stance, Alam was lbw for a four-ball nought to Woakes.

Alam was initially given not out but an England review revealed the ball had pitched in line, with a squared-up Alam in front of his stumps.

England, as well as recalling Curran, made an expected change when batsman Zak Crawley returned in place of Ben Stokes.

Star all-rounder Stokes is missing the final two matches of this series for personal reasons after travelling to New Zealand to be with his ill father.

JackJones
Aug 13, 2020 05:13pm
Media pressure has resulted in Fawad Alam included in the playing 11 for the second Test. I wish the Pakistan cricket team the best of luck.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 13, 2020 05:25pm
Well done greenshirts for including promising and talented Fawad Alam in the squad after 11 long and painful years. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Shakil Siddique
Aug 13, 2020 06:12pm
Once again poor poor performance from Azhar. What a shame.
Shakil Siddique
Aug 13, 2020 06:13pm
quote"Bowlers dismissing Azhar Ali most number of times in Tests: 10 - Rangana Herath 8 - James Anderson* 6 - Stuart Broad 5 - Chris Woakes
Manzoor
Aug 13, 2020 06:26pm
Once again continuous failure of scoring runs prove that Pakistan captain is merely waisting a vital position in batting.
Shahid
Aug 13, 2020 06:31pm
average 41 ten years ago is pretty respectable. Why he was made to sit for ten years ???
Hakim
Aug 13, 2020 06:39pm
Very frustrating to read this coverage where there is no mention of the latest score!
Mirchi
Aug 13, 2020 06:45pm
PCB and team enjoying the holiday in UK.
Riaz
Aug 13, 2020 06:45pm
We win toss again and choose to bat in the dark and humid conditions with lights on..this weather was expected. So why do we make batting so difficult ..can’t we trust our bowlers like Abbas to bowl in these condtiins! Shan unlucky good ball got him out ..could do nothing. We can collapse any timea, Azhar fought a bit and failed again!
Nadeem
Aug 13, 2020 07:06pm
Is it true, Fawad is playing? Azhar and Misbah give him a chance, unbelievable. Good luck Fawad.
NK
Aug 13, 2020 07:19pm
I am not sure if England was the right place for Fawad to restart
Nasir Ahmed
Aug 13, 2020 09:04pm
Finally a talented cricket Fawwad Alam is brought into the team. The media and people put a lot pressure to Misbah and others to get in Fawwad in the team. Good luck.
Shahid
Aug 13, 2020 09:04pm
Unbelievable that how mind-fixed Pakistanis are to bat first regardless of the weather and wicket conditions. Any of the two teams who batted first in such overcast conditions would not have scored more than 200. The perfect recipe for an innings defeat.
