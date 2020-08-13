DAWN.COM

US says Iran briefly seized oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

AP 13 Aug 2020

In this image made from video released by the US military's Central Command, Iranian commandos fast-rope down from a helicopter onto the MV Wila oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. — AP

The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the US, a US military official said on Thursday.

The US military’s Central Command published a black-and-white video showing what appeared to be special forces fast-roping down from a helicopter onto the MV Wila, whose last position appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan.

The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it on Wednesday, said a US military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public. The Wila made no distress calls before, during and after the seizure, the official said.

The Iranian helicopter involved appeared to be a Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King, which only Iran’s navy operates. The Iranian navy also handles all operations in the Gulf of Oman on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of all oil traded passes. Two other Iranian naval vessels took part in the seizure, Central Command said.

The US military officials did not offer any reason for Iran seizing the vessel. Iranian state media and officials did not immediately acknowledge the seizure or offer a reason for it.

Officials in the UAE, a US-allied federation of seven countries on the Arabian Peninsula, did not respond to a request for comment. The Wila’s registered owner is a Liberian firm called Bandit Shipping Co., managed by Greek firm IMS SA, according to United Nations records. Neither firm could be immediately reached.

Private maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global said it suspected two other ships had been harassed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the Persian Gulf over the last week as well, based on the ships’ behaviour.

As tensions between Iran and the US heated up last year over America’s unilateral withdraw from its 2015 nuclear deal, tankers plying the waters of the Mideast became targets, particularly near the strait, the Persian Gulf’s narrow mouth. Suspected limpet mine attacks the US blamed on Iran targeted several tankers. Iran denied being involved, though it did seize several tankers.

In July, a US-sought oil tanker was “hijacked” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates after allegedly smuggling Iranian crude oil. The vessel later ended up back in Iranian waters, suggesting Iran itself seized the vessel.

Comments (4)

Mirchi
Aug 13, 2020 01:18pm
Iran must pay the price for such agressive behaviour
Recommend 0
kp
Aug 13, 2020 02:04pm
Tanker was carrying Saudi oil. Just wait for US elections to finish and Iran will be gone case.
Recommend 0
Anonymous
Aug 13, 2020 02:46pm
@Mirchi, who is more 'agressive', Iran or the US? History (since the inception of the US) speaks for itself.
Recommend 0
Anonymous
Aug 13, 2020 02:46pm
The US can not be trusted.
Recommend 0

